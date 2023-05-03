Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Matabeleland South Veterinary Department has been ordered to destroy six cattle that were illegally moved from Huntley, a January disease-infected area in Insiza to Avoca in the same district.

There are fears the disease might spread to livestock in the area.

A few months ago, a villager in Insiza villager, Thulani Mpofu, lost all her 50 cattle to theileriosis, also known as January disease.

In an order dated May 2, 2023, a director in the Department of Veterinary Services, Jairus Machakwa, said they received information that six cattle belonging to Tinashe Sibanda were illegally moved from a theleria-infected area in Insiza district to Avoca on April 10.

The letter was addressed to the Matabeleland South provincial veterinary office.

"Sibanda contravened the provisions of Animal Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulation, 1984. Movement of cattle without veterinary movement permits is causing animal disease outbreaks in the country and delaying resolving of the same," Machakwa wrote.

"Now, therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services by section 7, subsection (3) paragraph (a) of the Animal Health Act Chapter 19:01 and as read with section 7, subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the director orders the destruction of the six cattle and safe disposal of the carcasses.

"The provincial veterinary officer for Matabeleland South or his representative is hereby ordered to destroy the six cattle and ensure safe disposal of carcasses. The destruction and disposal must be witnessed by police details."

Parts of Insiza have been a January disease hotspot, with over 200 cattle in and around PBS Farm succumbing to the disease since January.

The disease has also reportedly claimed 130 cattle in the Midlands province this year alone.

About 700 cattle succumbed to theileriosis in Matabeleland South last year, while over 200 died of black leg.

Theileriosis is a tick-borne disease.

Source - Southern Eye

Most Popular In 7 Days