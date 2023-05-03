Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council's health services director Prosper Chonzi yesterday said the local authority was providing water bowsers to cholera hotspots in the capital.

On Tuesday, Chonzi said the capital had recorded 21 cases, with Budiriro, Glen View 3 and Mt Pleasant Heights named as the epicentres of the waterborne disease.

Chonzi said the council was providing water in affected communities with bowsers, monitoring new cases, educating people on good hygienic practices and attending to sewer bursts in time.

"We want to make sure that the response to sewer bursts doesn't take long," Chonzi told NewsDay.

Five cholera deaths and 14 suspected deaths have been recorded in the country since the first occurrence in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, in February.

This is according to the Health ministry cholera situation report, which also said a cumulative total of 620 suspected and 132 laboratory confirmed cases had been recorded as of May 2.

Chitungwiza health and environmental services head Tonderai Kasu said the local authority was well prepared to deal with cholera in the event that cases are recorded in the dormitory town.

"Chitungwiza has always been a cholera hotspot, but in the current outbreak, it has not yet been affected. We are still to get confirmed cases within the municipality's jurisdiction," Kasu said

"We have been strengthening our disease surveillance systems, data management to be able to detect and prevent cholera.

"In addition we have been doing public awareness and advocacy activities in the community. We have also maintained a high level of preparedness."

Only Matabeleland North province has not recorded a case.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

36 mins ago | 30 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

37 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

5 hrs ago | 1267 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

5 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

5 hrs ago | 913 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

13 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

13 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

13 hrs ago | 472 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Drug dealer in soup

20 hrs ago | 789 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

20 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

03 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 795 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

03 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 2753 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

03 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 2981 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

03 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 3781 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1921 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1320 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 920 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 914 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 359 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

03 May 2023 at 06:07hrs | 468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days