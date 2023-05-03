PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has issued a warning against consumption of alcohol in stadia barely a month after resolving to allow its sale at matches this season.Last weekend's Harare derby pitting giants Dynamos and Highlander saw a lot of alcohol cans and bottles finding their way into the stadium in spite of heavy police presence at the National Sports Stadium.Broken beer bottles as well as cans and plastic containers littered the stadium while some were used as missiles by disgruntled Caps United fans targeting coach Lloyd Chitembwe after the team lost 2 – 0 to their bitter rivals.According to the PSL, the clubs are yet to meet the requirements for the sale of alcohol at stadia."This serves to advise that the sale of and consumption of during Premier Soccer League matches is prohibited. PSL Clubs are currently working to meet the required conditions for the sale of alcohol at stadia," a statement by PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare read."Football stakeholders and fans are reminded that bottles, cans, cooler boxes and other containers that can be potential missiles are not allowed in the stadium. The police will be conducting thorough checks and searches prior to admission into the stadium. All prohibited items will be confiscated."The decision to allow the sale of alcohol at premier league matches was made by the PSL board at the annual general meeting held on March 17, 2023, possibly with a view that this would bring the fans back to the stadia while creating another revenue stream for the clubs.However, this was contingent on clubs securing written permission from stadium owners for the sale of alcohol.Clubs were also advised to get amended lease agreements that allow the sale of alcohol, police clearance as well as liquor licenses from the Liquor Licensing Board.It is also mandatory that clubs indicate where the alcohol would be sold at the stadium, according to the PSL.Meanwhile, the match-day eight fixtures begin tomorrow with Shamva-based Simba Bhora hosting struggling Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.Defending champions FC Platinum will be looking to get back to winning ways with a home date against Manica Diamonds on Saturday while Caps United, smarting from a derby loss to Dynamos, face Yadah FC also at the National Sports Stadium on the same day.On Sunday, log leaders Highlanders will look to hold on to the top spot with a victory on the road to newcomers Sheasham at Bata Stadium.Harare giants Dynamos host Triangle on Sunday while coachless Black Rhinos, who have struggled so far this season, will host Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium next Wednesday.