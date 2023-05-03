Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe's son-in-law Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore has lifted the lid on how the family benefited from State largesse as he listed the family's riches in the country and abroad including cash stashed in Dubai.This emerged in Chikore's counterclaim, where he is demanding at least US$500 000 as divorce settlement after their marriage broke down.The couple tied the knot in 2014 in front of over 4 000 guests, among them three heads of State, family, friends and other dignitaries from across southern Africa.The well-choreographed and colourful event earned its place in the country's history books and was broadcast live on State-run ZBC TV.In March this year, Bona filed for divorce saying the marriage had irretrievably broken after making some allegations against her husband.But Chikore is against the divorce saying he has never stopped loving his wife.Bona had asked for the court to immediately facilitate the divorce saying the sharing of property would be done separately.However, Chikore in his counterclaim listed property, cash and other valuables worth more than US$1 billion saying they should be shared."From before the marriage to date, defendant acquired or was given shares or owns solely or jointly, through donations and or in inheritance, listed residential stands worth US$50 636 514," he submitted.Chikore said from before the marriage to date, they acquired or were given shares or owns solely or jointly, through donations and/or in inheritance, 21 farms.Incidentally, Mugabe used to speak loudly as he directed top ruling party and government officials to relinquish farms under the "one man, one farm policy".Chikore further submitted that he would disclose the substantial cash in foreign currency, with exact amounts in court.He listed several vehicles, including a Rolls Royce valued at AED 2 900 000 (US$789 695), among other top-of-the-range cars in their carport.Chikore said he had AED 1 300 000 cash stashed in Dubai and US$760 000 from weddings, bank accounts withdrawals, farm operations and sales and cash from farm operations (US$129 000).He also exposed how much they obtained under command agriculture.He said they jointly have the following liabilities: farm command loan (US$864 000), Seed Co's debt for seed maize (US$18 000), and Prudential Investment for children's college fees (US$15 000)."The parties currently at their farm have purchased the following inputs using the loans acquired for farming, CAN fertiliser 419 bags, Compound D 1200 bags and Cereal Blend 790 bags, cotton fertilizer 998 bags, Compound D 1 120 bags, Compound Maize fertilizer 442 bags, CAN fertilizer (pilled) 310 bags, Compound L 84 bags," Chikore submitted.He also included properties sold to meet the operations of the farm worth millions of dollars. The couple also has immovable property valued at more than US$19 million.