Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PARENTS and guardians have been warned to brace for tough times ahead of schools opening on Monday next week over demands for exclusive fees payments in United States dollars and skyrocketing prices of uniforms.

A snap survey by NewsDay showed that some retailers were selling uniforms and other school consumables exclusively in United States dollars, while others had set limits for local currency payments.

Some boarding schools are also demanding school fees in United States dollars at a time the majority of the workers are earning in local currency.

The local currency was trading at $2 700 for US$1 yesterday at the parallel market, against $1 070 on the official market.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary-general Japhet Moyo said workers had no capacity to meet the demands by schools.

"It is going to be difficult for the parents and guardians," Moyo said.

"We are likely to see a rise in psychological-related problems. They can't afford sending children to school.

"Many will go to loan sharks, who will wipe out all their earnings."

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government had put in place measures to ensure  the smooth reopening of schools.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said this was not possible.

"The holiday started and ended with the ministry spewing mindless propaganda and threats of arrests against teachers doing lessons in their own time and spaces," Majongwe said.

"Teachers are disgruntled about their low pay, rising prices and the unwillingness of government to treat them fairly by giving them the same increment it gave the security forces."

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni said he was not aware of any measures taken by government to ensure the smooth reopening of schools.

"We still have contentious issues related to extremely low salaries for workers in the education sector," Majoni said.

"We still have school fees assistance, which comes late and using a model which all the unions rejected ... Our members are not too sure of what is being referred to here."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said schools would be opened, but learning was not guaranteed.

"Measures for smooth reopening of school have to encompass all the key stakeholders," Taderera said.

"We need sustainable measures for all people who ensure that the learners can attend school without disruptions."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

35 mins ago | 73 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

38 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

5 hrs ago | 1269 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

5 hrs ago | 915 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

13 hrs ago | 873 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

13 hrs ago | 759 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

13 hrs ago | 474 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Drug dealer in soup

20 hrs ago | 789 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

21 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

03 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 795 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

03 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 2753 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

03 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 2981 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

03 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 3782 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1921 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1320 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 920 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 914 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 359 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

03 May 2023 at 06:07hrs | 468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days