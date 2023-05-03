Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Buyanga denies SA prison escape bid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Troubled Zimbabwe business tycoon, Frank Buyanga has denied attempts to skip jail and has demanded apology and retraction of a South African Police Services (SAPS) statement inferring he colluded with their officer to facilitate his escape.

Buyanga has been languishing in a South African prison since November last year over a slew of accusations, with one relating to a messy child custody wrangle with his former girlfriend.

His arrest in South Africa was at the behest of Zimbabwean authorities who had issued a warrant of arrest against him.

The millionaire businessman was last month mired in a freak prison escape attempt saga after an unnamed police officer was arrested while trying to book him out of prison with no authority.

Nothing was heard of Buyanga's side of the story in the matter.

South African police proceeded to publish a statement 16 April this year suggesting the businessman could also have planned the escape.

Through his lawyers, Nardus Grove Attorneys, Buyanga has since written SAPS remonstrating over the soiling of his name without even the courtesy of asking him about what he knew about the incident.

Buyanga said the statement was marred with misrepresentations and malice clearly aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

"Mr Buyanga was not afforded any opportunity to be interviewed by the SAPS, who, on their own account, now liken the errant actions of an unnamed police officer with Mr Buyanga after admitting that this officer has no supporting paperwork or just cause to call upon the prison," he said.

"This is reckless and premature behaviour from SAPS to place this inferred accusation on Mr Buyanga without any proper and lawful investigations prior to publishing this information."

The lawyers said at the time of the alleged incident, Buyanga was present at the legal consulting rooms of prison with his legal representative identified as Mr Michael Hulley and could be questioned over the incident.

"SAPS decided to play the unlikely role of the media to inform the public in a manner not congruent to the press code and failed to investigate a role which is mandated and bestowed upon them by legislation," lawyers said, adding that their client has not been approached by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and SAPS officials but has been vilified through the media.

Because of the SAPS statement, lawyers said, their client is now at the mercy of a smear campaign by the media which is basing opinions on one side of the story.

Buyanga was also not happy with that the name of the errant police officer has been protected while his has been dragged through the mire.

"Instead, Mr Buyanga who has not appeared in court in Zimbabwe on alleged charges and who was granted bail in the Randburg Court in his extradition matter, is freely and wrongly cited by name and is overtly described as ‘also wanted for kidnapping in his country of origin'.

"SAPS fails to provide the public with the proper factual story and does not give a balanced account of the alleged cases that they are very well aware of that were opened against Mr Buyanga.

"SAPS fails to state that any charge that relates to fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act is alleged and Mr Buyanga has presumption of innocence until the authorities can sustain these false utterances and alleged charges in a court of law."

He complained that SAPS is treating him as a foreigner when in actual fact, he holds South African particulars.

Buyanga feels there is conspiracy to jeopardise his freedom prospects.

"The investigations should also cover the incident to exclude this as a booking out attempt as an attempt to extort Mr Buyanga and or create an impediment to his attempts to apply for bail, which is his lawful right," his lawyers said.

Buyanga also accuses Zimbabwean authorities of working in cahoots with SAPS, South African National Prosecuting Authority to unfairly extradite and deny him bail on trumped up immigration charges.

"The media release paints Mr Buyanga in a negative light and seeks to tarnish his image and prejudice him in matters that are sub judice without affording the proper balanced story to be given with regards to the extradition matter and where he was denied bail by Magistrate Davies who made findings against that of Magistrate Thomas, which findings are being applied to the relevant court.

"Therefore, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that your offices retract the article and statements falsely implicating Mr Buyanga on all platforms where this information has been shared including social media.

"We reserve the right to sue for damages," said the lawyers.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

CCC linked lawyer is challenging Mwonzora's prayer

1 hr ago | 120 Views

WATCH: Cleopas Chidodo profusely apologises to Grace Mugabe

1 hr ago | 191 Views

CCC linked lawyer seeks joinder into Mwonzora poll challenge

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Western embassies flag Sikhala, Ngarivhume convictions

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's CCC in backdoor application to be joined as friends of the court in Mwonzora's ZEC challenge

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mphoko jailed 20 years

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Two Mount Darwin residents die in road accident

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

'Gold Mafia Crew' promised me scholarships: Cleopas Chidodo

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Brother cheats death over woman

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF MP celebrates new car

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

11 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

15 hrs ago | 2678 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

15 hrs ago | 2101 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

15 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

15 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

15 hrs ago | 680 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

15 hrs ago | 88 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

15 hrs ago | 507 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

15 hrs ago | 173 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

15 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

15 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

15 hrs ago | 287 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

16 hrs ago | 639 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

16 hrs ago | 446 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

23 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

24 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

24 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

24 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

24 hrs ago | 857 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

24 hrs ago | 582 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

24 hrs ago | 190 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

03 May 2023 at 17:13hrs | 464 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

03 May 2023 at 14:33hrs | 1048 Views

Drug dealer in soup

03 May 2023 at 14:22hrs | 852 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

03 May 2023 at 14:21hrs | 2424 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

03 May 2023 at 14:17hrs | 129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days