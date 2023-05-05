Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NATIONAL Housing minister Daniel Garwe yesterday said sanctions were no excuse for failure to develop the country.Zanu-PF has been quick to blame sanctions for the country's socio-economic crisis.Targeted sanctions were first imposed on the country at the turn of the millennium over human rights violations and farm invasions.Garwe, who commissioned 26 housing units at the NMB Bank's Reoville Estate in Harare, said Zimbabwe can still achieve its developmental targets despite targeted sanctions imposed by the West."Let's not continue to cry about sanctions or focus much on their impact. They will pass. Out of sanctions, Zimbabwe must develop. The countries that imposed them require what we have naturally which they don't have. So, let's take advantage of that," he said.NMB funded the construction of the housing units.Garwe said government has an ambitious target of constructing one million houses by 2030."We want to develop smart cities like what is happening in South Africa between Pretoria and Johannesburg. Midrand is an example of a smart city. We must decongest Harare," he said.Ahead of the 2018 general election, Zanu-PF made a pledge to build 1,5 million homes in the five-year period leading up to 2023.The ruling party has failed to fulfil the promise.