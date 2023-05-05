Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has requested Treasury's authorisation to borrow an undisclosed amount to fund the facelift of highways, businessdigest can report.

Officials say Zinara has only been collecting a fraction of funds that it requires to fund road reconstruction. The roads authority funds its operations through vehicle licence fees and collections from its nationwide network of toll gates.

In an interview with businessdigest, Zinara CEO Nkosinathi Ncube said authorisations could be secured by next week.

"We have submitted our proposal to Treasury with the figure we are anticipating to get from banks and we are not able to disclose the amount at the moment, but as soon as the processes with Treasury are over and the proposal is approved, then we will announce it," Ncube said.

"We are expecting that by next week the processes will be over and the proposal would have been approved and we will announce the figure. With this money, we will finance road authorities to repair the roads, which were damaged by rains."

He reiterated that collections from the tolling network and other sources were not enough to cover the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads. He added that Zimbabwe's roads infrastructure had not been repaired for a long time, and required more investments.

Since last year, Zinara's efforts to find external funding has been gaining traction.

Zinara officials said at the beginning of last year up to ZW$5 billion (about US$4,7 million) would be required from banks.

This amount has now been eroded by currency depreciation after the Zimbabwe dollar lost over 70% of its value last year.

Researchers say the Zimbabwe dollar lost a further 58% of its value during the first quarter of this year. This means Zinara's bank loan requirements would be much higher than the ZW$5 billion announced last year.

Ncube said Zinara's plan was to realise enough funding to road authorities.

"Our objective always is to make meaningful and significant disbursements to road authorities," Ncube said. "In pursuit of this objective, this year we are looking at engaging financial institutions with a view to secure loan facilities to boost our disbursements to road authorities."

About two years ago, the government launched the emergency road rehabilitation programme (ERRP), placing Zinara at the heart of a crucial operation meant to do a complete makeover of thousands of kilometres of a network that had been neglected for about four decades.

But the funding crisis has compounded a dire situation, which has been escalating due to heavy rains in the past two seasons and a growing vehicle population.

But shocking levels of poor workmanship have hit Zimbabwe roads rehabilitation programmes.

Zinara does not repair roads but provides funding to road authorities.

But swathes of arteries repaired under two phases of the ERRP have crumbled again within two years, bringing into question the capacity of firms that have been given tenders for the vital work.

Source - independent

Must Read

Mashonaland youths get farms

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mpilo offers free cleft lip surgeries

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Man rapes, stabs ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex- prosecutor falls on hard times

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Stroke victims suffering in silence'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zera cuts US-dollar diesel price

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa declines CCC nomination

12 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Mob urinates on robbers

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe gold digital tokens to hit market on Monday

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

05 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 4531 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

05 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2646 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

05 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 1865 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

05 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2151 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 633 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1617 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 544 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 383 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 344 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 89 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

05 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 796 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

05 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 132 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 466 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 617 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 525 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 77 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 1051 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 504 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 496 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

05 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 320 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

05 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 197 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 992 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 182 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 186 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

05 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days