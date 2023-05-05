Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UPMARKET Falcon College has pegged its second term fees at a staggering US$10,588.79 just as University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students celebrate a High Court judgement barring the institution from hiking their fees to US$467.

A notice released by the school on April 26 reveals parents and guardians will have to part with ZW$11,330,000 which translates to US$10,588.79 at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) inter-bank rate or US$5,665 at the popular black market rate.

Despite efforts to defend it by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe's local currency has devalued at an alarming rate since its re-introduction by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

The notice, signed by Board of Governors Chairman Andrew Marchussen and Headmaster Dave van Wyk blames Zimbabwe's waning economy for the hike.

"It is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to not just survive but thrive in this economy," it reads.

The eSigodini school's alumni includes former Chevrons captain Heath Streak, fellow cricketer Meluleki Nkala, Charles Knaggs who is a Colonel in the British army and former European Parliament member Robert Jackson.

The school sits on 2,000 hectares of what was once Bushtick gold mine in Matabeleland South.

It boasts of a kilometre long airstrip, a golf range and 810 hectares of a nature reserve and wilderness area.

Sports and clubs at the facility include fishing, mountain climbing, karate, photography and investment; most of which are not at ordinary schools across the country.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Mashonaland youths get farms

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mpilo offers free cleft lip surgeries

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Man rapes, stabs ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex- prosecutor falls on hard times

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Stroke victims suffering in silence'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zera cuts US-dollar diesel price

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa declines CCC nomination

12 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Mob urinates on robbers

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe gold digital tokens to hit market on Monday

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

Grace Mugabe stashed over US$5 billion in Europe?

05 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 4531 Views

'Uebert Angel's call to Mnangagwa was 'unfortunately' not recorded'

05 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2646 Views

Sikhala's friends worry over his health

05 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 1865 Views

Chamisa's CCC joins poll fight

05 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 2151 Views

Zimbabwe govt chastises 'meddlesome' Western diplomats

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe police warn against hate speech

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 633 Views

Mugabe daughter's divorce opens can of worms

05 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1617 Views

Home Affairs secretary in meddling storm

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 544 Views

'Title deeds to shut out land barons'

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 383 Views

Caledonia starts direct sale of gold outside Zimbabwe

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 344 Views

Nigerian songbird says open to Zimbabwean collabos

05 May 2023 at 06:20hrs | 89 Views

'Pray for Mnangagwa to live long'

05 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 796 Views

Bulawayo City Council bans campaign posters on its buildings

05 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 132 Views

Bulawayo City Council raids 600 butcheries for bad meat

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 466 Views

Hubby assaults wife over bank card

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 617 Views

Man stalks wife after throwing her out

05 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 525 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival returns

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 77 Views

Man assaults wife over menstrual sex

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 1053 Views

Prophet's home visit lands woman in trouble

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 504 Views

Missing villager's body found without tongue and ear

05 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 496 Views

High emotion at Chief Sigola memorial service

05 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 320 Views

Mudenda unanimously nominated for prestigious global award

05 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 197 Views

Mnangagwa jets into London

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 992 Views

BCC plans Renkini revamp

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 182 Views

Zanu-PF ward primaries re-runs tomorrow

05 May 2023 at 06:15hrs | 186 Views

Lawyers make demands to Simba, Bona over Carrick Creagh stands

05 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days