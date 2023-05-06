Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Ndebele-speaking man from Domboshava says he faces constant harassment from some locals who are demanding that he goes back to Matebeleland.This emerged at the Harare magistrate court on Friday where Reason Sibanda from Ngwerume village under Chief Chinamhora was seeking a peace order against Emerina Chirau and Nyarai Bopoto."They uprooted my crops and told me that I should go back to Matebeleland," he submitted."They promised that if I do not go back, they will keep making my life a living hell in Domboshava."Sibanda said he once reported the matter to the Chief but lost the case.Chirau and Bopoto both denied the allegations."He is an attention seeker and enjoys bringing us to the court spreading lies that we want to chase him away because he is from Matebeleland, " they submitted.The court heard that the parties had another similar matter that was heard before the civil and criminal court.Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi postponed her ruling to May 15.