Siblings fight over family house

A Rugare man has been insulting his sister accusing her of sleeping with goblins during the night.This emerged at the Harare magistrate court on Friday where Priscillah Mudanyanga was seeking a protection order against her brother, Serbias Manyuri."He has been sending me multiple voice recordings on WhatsApp where he accuses me of sleeping with goblins," she submitted.The two are fighting over a family house in Rugare.Manyuri did not deny sending the insulting voice recordings saying his siblings have ganged up to evict him from the family house.Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi did not grant Mudanyanga the protection order saying she failed to prove how her brother was a threat to her.