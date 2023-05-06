Abusive man torments ex-wife

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman was granted a protection order against her ex-husband who was in the habit of visiting her workplace accusing her of infecting him with HIV.Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi heard that sometime in March, Denver Gurire visited Yeukai Musonza's workplace in Eastlea with an HIV test kit demanding her to take a test."Your worship, the respondent has been spreading lies about me at my workplace saying that I infected him," she submitted."Recently, he came with a test kit and forced me to take the test to which I tested negative."She said her ex-husband is now demanding that she reimburses him US$5 which he used to buy the test kit.In his response, Gurire claimed that his ex-wife misses him."I do not oppose her application for a protection order, but I only went to her workplace once when she invited me after saying she missed me," he submitted.