Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Abusive man torments ex-wife

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
A Harare woman was granted a protection order against her ex-husband who was in the habit of visiting her workplace accusing her of infecting him with HIV.

Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi heard that sometime in March, Denver Gurire visited Yeukai Musonza's workplace in Eastlea with an HIV test kit demanding her to take a test.

 "Your worship, the respondent has been spreading lies about me at my workplace saying that I infected him," she submitted.

"Recently, he came with a test kit and forced me to take the test to which I tested negative."

She said her ex-husband is now demanding that she reimburses him US$5 which he used to buy the test kit.

In his response, Gurire claimed that his ex-wife misses him.

"I do not oppose her application for a protection order, but I only went to her workplace once when she invited me after saying she missed me," he submitted.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

22 mins ago | 56 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

42 mins ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

43 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

43 mins ago | 97 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

44 mins ago | 61 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

44 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Siblings fight over family house

45 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

46 mins ago | 18 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

47 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

48 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

48 mins ago | 11 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

49 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

50 mins ago | 24 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

50 mins ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2289 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1602 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4212 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days