Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans have been urged to get flu vaccine shots to prevent evolving influenza viruses as winter approaches.Since the Covid-19 pandemic, winters have been characterised by severe influenza outbreaks.Influenza vaccination is currently the principal means of reducing or counteracting influenza mortality and morbidity burden. A flu vaccine to last over a period of a year is available for purchase in pharmacies."There is also a need to continue observing Covid-19 prevention guidelines to ensure the situation does not get out of hand," said health expert, Josephat Chiripanyanga.New Avakash International marketing manager Blessing Chikwenjere, said vaccination helps limit the extremity of influenza strains."It is important to get a high quality vaccine which provides full cover of the influenza virus strains, like the two A subtypes and two B types contained in the vaccine," Chikwenjere said.