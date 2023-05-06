Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
INFORMATION ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has stirred controversy and divided attention between music fans following his tweet endorsing musician Jah Prayzah.

Jah Prayzah is set to launch a double album on May 12 and May 13 in Harare's Belgravia Sports Club and Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, respectively.

The albums are titled Maita Baba and Chiremerera.

In a Tweet, Mangwana said the artist has to release two albums to compete against himself.

"I think in Zimbabwe there is only one musician who is now in a class of his own that the only competition against him is from himself. Hence he has to drop two albums to compete against each other," said Mangwana.

Social media users accused Mangwana of trying to divert fans from recent attacks on Winky D to Jah Prayzah's launch.

"We have artists who have released albums this year, how then is Jah Prayzah a lone artist with no competition," a social media user said.

Another social media user quizzed Mangwana's conduct.

"Is it even ethical for a government official to say such a thing on a public platform like Twitter," she said.

Commenting on the issue, music analyst Plot Mhako said Mangwana's sentiments further polarise the music industry.

"In his personal capacity he can say that but as an official representing a whole ministry somehow further polarises and escalates the polarisation that exists between Winky D and Jah Prayzah because subliminally people will interpret it like that," Mhako said.

"I think it's a bit unfortunate; he could have talked about the artist without trying to throw a jab at others. I find the comment a bit unfortunate, unnecessary and alarmist in a way."

Jah Prayzah described the coming event  as his biggest ever album launch.

"Are you ready for my biggest ever album launch? Happy to have my family Gateway Stream Media on the launch," said Jah Prayzah on a Facebook Post.

Jah Prayzah's last released an album in 2021 titled Gwara which featured songs Bvumbamira, Takarasima, Nyeredzi, Boi Boi, Mhaka and Ndichiyamwa.

Jah Prayzah's albums became the biggest releases of the year after Winky D launched Eureka Eureka on January 1 at the HICC.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

22 mins ago | 56 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

42 mins ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

43 mins ago | 97 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

44 mins ago | 61 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

45 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

47 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

48 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

48 mins ago | 11 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

49 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

50 mins ago | 24 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

50 mins ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2289 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1602 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4212 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days