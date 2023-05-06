Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume were recently convicted of various charges.

Ngarivhume is serving a four-year jail sentence for inciting public violence while Mahere escaped prison with a US$500 fine for publishing falsehoods.

Sikhala was slapped with a 6- month suspended sentence for obstructing the course of justice.

But analysts said the convictions betrayed a President who wanted to shut down the democratic space fearing an election defeat.

"Mnangagwa is staring down the barrel of electoral defeat and he is panicking," political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said.

"In one section, he is advocating for peaceful elections and being accepted as a legitimate democrat.

"In the other, he is arresting and intimidating opposition. This will make citizens more hostile and dampen confidence in the electoral process."

Another political Analyst Dumisani Nkomo said the convictions may embolden citizens to challenge oppression.

"The more you increase oppression, the more resistance increases and we are most likely to see this being manifested in the elections and its outcome," Nkomo said.

"For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction and people might not be able to show and demonstrate this on the street and will show demonstration manifested through the ballot box."

Another analyst Vivid Gwede added: "Prosecution by persecution of opponents or critics can be a tool of ruling elites that do not have confidence in their ability to persuade the citizens."

"Coercion is resorted to after failure of persuasive tactics, but it is also a strategy that has boomerang effects in the medium to long term as public outrage and resentment of such tactics grow."

Political analyst Kudakwashe Munemo said Mnangagwa's administration was not interested in the rule of law.

"This demonstrates that the current regime is no longer interested in preserving, promoting, protecting and fulfilling the fundamental freedoms and rights of citizens, instead they are now overtly and covertly silencing any voices calling for justice, which to them is injustice because it threatens their monopoly over ruling power," Munemo said.

"An election has to be looked at from a pre-during-and-post-election perspective and taking this into account, the electoral and political playing field is already biased towards the ruling party, Zanu-PF."

Last week, Zanu-PF director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the opposition politicians were rightfully convicted for breaking the country's laws.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

21 mins ago | 55 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

36 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

41 mins ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

41 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

42 mins ago | 97 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

42 mins ago | 59 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

42 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

43 mins ago | 59 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

43 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

44 mins ago | 30 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

46 mins ago | 15 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

46 mins ago | 24 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

47 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

47 mins ago | 10 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

47 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

48 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

49 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2289 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1601 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4210 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days