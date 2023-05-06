Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF members are reported to have commanded Winky D to alter his playlist by not playing songs that speak to social injustice and maladministration of the country at his recent show in Bulawayo.

Winky D was the headline act at the ZITF shutdown concert held at Queens Sports Club.

Sources close to the organisers told Standard Style that Winky D had received an instruction to self-censor his set from Zanu-PF members.

"There was an instruction from certain members of Zanu-PF who were in Bulawayo. The message was simple- do not perform tracks that might lead to mayhem within the crowds. One of the songs is iBotso and other politically charged songs," he said.

Winky D went on to respond to the instruction on stage by saying he had been warned not to play certain songs.

"They want to arrest the music. Music should flow like water in a river. They don't have to control my playlist. I want to play what I want, I have to play what you want," said Winky D, before performing another crowd favourite – Gafa Party (Toyi toyi).

As calls from the crowd for Winky D to perform iBotso grew louder, the artist responded by saying he had been cautioned not to perform the song.

"I have been warned. I have been cautioned and they said if you sing that particular song there is going to be (a) disaster. So, I do not want (a) disaster, I want people to have fun," he said.

Ibotso speaks on how the elites are looting resources meant for the ordinary citizens and how the economic meltdown and corruption has contributed to social and cultural erosion.

Winky D has been receiving resistance since the launch of his politically charged album — Eureka Eureka Eureka.

Following the release of his album in January, a Zanu-PF aligned pressure group, Economic Empowerment Group led by Mike Chimombe demanded that Winky D's music must be banned from all radio stations and he should be blocked from performing live.

EEG claimed the artists lyrics are dangerous to the society and cause despondency, hence he should be banned.

In his first public appearance after the launch of his album, Winky D's show at Damview in Chitungwiza was prematurely ended by the police.

 Police stormed the stage in the middle of his performance and forced the dancehall chanter to go off stage leading to pelting and violence from disgruntled fans.

In an interview with Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police at the Winky D show were deployed to monitor drug peddling and use at the venue.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

35 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

41 mins ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

41 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

42 mins ago | 97 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

42 mins ago | 59 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

42 mins ago | 44 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

43 mins ago | 25 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

43 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

44 mins ago | 30 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

45 mins ago | 15 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

46 mins ago | 24 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

46 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

47 mins ago | 10 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

47 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

48 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

48 mins ago | 23 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

49 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2289 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1601 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4210 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days