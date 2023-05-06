Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
The fight between businessman Frank Buyanga and authorities in South Africa has escalated with the former accusing police in the neighbouring country of defaming him.

Buyanga has been languishing in prison in that country for the past six months following his arrest at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

He was arrested by Interpol South Africa through the assistance of the South African Police Services (SAPS) National Intervention Unit in an early morning raid.

Buyanga was granted R150 000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020 and on charges of contempt of court.

He was, however, immediately re-arrested on charges of breaching South African immigration laws.

In April, the SAPS revealed that the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit had arrested a detective constable on charges of defeating the ends of justice after trying to book Buyanga out of prison.

The detective had claimed that he was going to do an investigation.

It was later revealed that the detective had no case on his hands linked to Buyanga, and was arrested.

Buyanga's representatives Hamilton Trust last week issued a statement saying the SAPS claims were defamatory.

 "The alleged incident took place on Friday, 14th April 2023, and this media release is dated 16th April 2023, a mere two days later, without giving Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi the right to reply," the Trust said.

"Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was afforded no opportunity to be interviewed by the SAPS, who on their own account, now link the errant actions of an unnamed police officer with Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, after admitting that this officer has no supporting paperwork or just cause to call upon the prison."

It described SAPS's behaviour as reckless.

 "It must be noted that at the time of this alleged incident, Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was present at the legal consulting rooms of the prison with his legal representative, Mr Michael Hulley.

"It would have been opportune and timely to approach Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi in the presence of his attorney to afford him the opportunity to give a right of reply," the statement said.

The Trust said South African authorities have not yet approached Buyanga over the issue.

"SAPS is the only source of this information to the media who are now conducting a smear campaign against Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi.

"The source of the story from SAPS is one-sided and unsubstantiated, and falsely implicates Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi with the said unnamed police officer," the Trust said.

 "Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi denies any part of this published incident as stated in the press release and does not know any police from the Mondeor Police Station and rejects any notion that he attempted to escape from prison."

At the time of Buyanga's arrest in November, the SAPS said the businessman was wanted by Zimbabwean authorities for kidnapping, robbery and three counts of contempt of court.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

22 mins ago | 59 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

37 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

43 mins ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

43 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

43 mins ago | 98 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

44 mins ago | 61 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

47 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

48 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

49 mins ago | 12 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

49 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

50 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

50 mins ago | 28 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

51 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2290 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1602 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4212 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days