Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (CCC) has pocketed US$290 000 from its controversial vehicle parking system amid growing calls for its scrapping.

The city's vehicle parking management system is managed by Tendy Three Investment (TTI) under a build, operate and transfer (BOT) framework, where the South African firm designs, installs and maintains the parking system.

 According to the agreement, the council could earn between US$1,1 million and US$1,5 million in revenue annually, which can be used to rehabilitate the city's poor road network.

 However, there has been an outcry over the vehicle parking management system with motorists condemning the parking fees as excessive.

 Residents have also been complaining that there is little evidence that funds collected from parking fees were being redirected to road construction and rehabilitation.

According to BCC finance director, Kempton Ndimande, the parking management managed to collected a total of   US$298,162.34, R246,778.60, $162,406,067.19 and P3,454.50 as of April 20.

City fathers have been demanding a detailed report on revenue collected, and how it has been utilised.

"Councillor Felix Mhaka recalled that the Committee had previously requested for a detailed report on the Income and expenditure on the parking funds from the beginning of the project to date," the minutes read.

"The report would assist the committee in appreciating how the funds had been utilised."

"The information was still awaited."

According to the minutes, commuter transport operators were a nuisance, disregarding bylaws.

"He (Mhaka) noted with concern that public transport operators did not adhere to the by-laws as they had established undesignated pick up points," the minutes read.

"He was of the view that council should engage other parties to assist in enforcing the by-laws."

Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube said TTI marshals should be engaged to assist municipal police in the fight against lawless commuter omnibus operators.

Town Clerk Christopher Dube however said it was not possible to engage the services of TTI because their contract was specific to vehicle parking management.

 "Amending it required an addendum," Dube said.

"He explained that Council's law and enforcement agents were at risk because rank marshals were dangerous and difficult to deal with.

 "Bus operators had been engaged with regards to lawlessness in the city and they did appreciate the situation on the ground."

Source - the standard

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

22 mins ago | 59 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

37 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

43 mins ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

43 mins ago | 98 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

44 mins ago | 61 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

45 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

46 mins ago | 49 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

47 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

48 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

49 mins ago | 12 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

49 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

50 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

50 mins ago | 28 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

51 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2290 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1602 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4212 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days