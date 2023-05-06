Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

News / Local

BULAWAYO City Council (CCC) has pocketed US$290 000 from its controversial vehicle parking system amid growing calls for its scrapping.The city's vehicle parking management system is managed by Tendy Three Investment (TTI) under a build, operate and transfer (BOT) framework, where the South African firm designs, installs and maintains the parking system.According to the agreement, the council could earn between US$1,1 million and US$1,5 million in revenue annually, which can be used to rehabilitate the city's poor road network.However, there has been an outcry over the vehicle parking management system with motorists condemning the parking fees as excessive.Residents have also been complaining that there is little evidence that funds collected from parking fees were being redirected to road construction and rehabilitation.According to BCC finance director, Kempton Ndimande, the parking management managed to collected a total of US$298,162.34, R246,778.60, $162,406,067.19 and P3,454.50 as of April 20.City fathers have been demanding a detailed report on revenue collected, and how it has been utilised."Councillor Felix Mhaka recalled that the Committee had previously requested for a detailed report on the Income and expenditure on the parking funds from the beginning of the project to date," the minutes read."The report would assist the committee in appreciating how the funds had been utilised.""The information was still awaited."According to the minutes, commuter transport operators were a nuisance, disregarding bylaws."He (Mhaka) noted with concern that public transport operators did not adhere to the by-laws as they had established undesignated pick up points," the minutes read."He was of the view that council should engage other parties to assist in enforcing the by-laws."Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube said TTI marshals should be engaged to assist municipal police in the fight against lawless commuter omnibus operators.Town Clerk Christopher Dube however said it was not possible to engage the services of TTI because their contract was specific to vehicle parking management."Amending it required an addendum," Dube said."He explained that Council's law and enforcement agents were at risk because rank marshals were dangerous and difficult to deal with."Bus operators had been engaged with regards to lawlessness in the city and they did appreciate the situation on the ground."