Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
The Minister of State responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources, and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Davis Marapira, has allegedly brought a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) female student to the brink of mental breakdown through persistent love messages, threats and invitations to join him at hotels.

Marapira assisted the 19-year-old brilliant but disadvantaged first year Biotechnology student with fees since she was in Form 5 at Zimuto High School in Masvingo.

The Mirror called Marapira for a comment yesterday, but he hung up once he got the gist of the issue. He later sent a text message to say that he was in a meeting.

Marapira allegedly started pestering and threatening the girl in 2021 when she was in Form 6.

The girl, who is also a top performing artist with various national awards to her credit confirmed that the messages in the hands of The Mirror were indeed exchanged between her and the Minister. She also accused Marapira of sending an article about a man who sponsored his lover through university education and later killed her for dumping him.

"The Minister asks me to see him at night, invites me to his hotel room whenever he is in Bulawayo and the latest being at the 2023 ZITF last week. He gets so angry if I refuse his advances. He makes long calls and persistently sends messages which I politely told him I was uncomfortable with. He says he has all along been waiting for me to turn 18 and become an adult.

"He threatens to stop paying my fees at registration time or just before I sit for exams and this is the time where he knows I am most vulnerable.

"I am confused and frightened that the Minister may do the unimaginable and kill me. I come from a less priviledged family, and when he offered to sponsor my education, I thought he was a Good Samaritan, a leader and a father who was genuine about my future.

"I never imagined that he was going to ask for sex or love from me. If this is the condition for the scholarship am ready to drop out of school and stay at home. I thank him for all the support that he gave me, but if this is what he is doing to all the girl-children he helps then this is tragic," said the student.

The girl's mother also confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said she once approached a woman from Zanu PF Women's League to ask the Minister to stop his advances. This did not help as Marapira allegedly told the woman that colleges and universities are fertile hunting grounds for girls. The mother later phoned the Minister, but Marapira was allegedly evasive.

"Like any other mother, I get worried when anyone threatens the future of my child. I approached a woman in the Women's League and she told me that the Minister said kumaUniversity ikoko ndiko kwatinotowanira vasikana. I then called the Minister and he said his priorities currently were the elections and looking for school fees for my daughter. He changes the subject each time I call him. Now he ignores my calls," said the mother.

The girl's arts mentor who is a teacher said she is shocked by Marapira's alleged predatory tendencies towards the girl.

"The Minister knew the girl as a little primary school girl. I am shocked that this was his intention. I think there is certainly something wrong in Marapira's head," said the mentor.

Above are some of text messages exchanged between the girl and Marapira.

Source - The Mirror

Must Read

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

43 mins ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

43 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

44 mins ago | 61 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

45 mins ago | 61 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Siblings fight over family house

46 mins ago | 31 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

48 mins ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

49 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

49 mins ago | 12 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

49 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

50 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

51 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2290 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1602 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4212 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days