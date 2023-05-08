Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

News / Local

CHIEF Dakamela from Nkayi in Matabeleland North has appealed to Government and well-wishers to construct a high school in his area saying some pupils are failing to pursue advanced level studies after completing Ordinary Level.Recently the Chief launched Dakamela Education Foundation scholarship at Dakamela Primary School in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province.His wish to empower children through education saw him starting the foundation that seeks to fund academically gifted children from underprivileged families.His area has seven secondary schools and more than 10 primary schools.The secondary schools are Khomayanga, Mtshabi, Sagonda, Gonye, Togwe, Simbo and Dakamela Secondary School.In an interview with Chronicle, Chief Dakamela said some high schools are located too far away from pupils' homes."We have potential students and some of whom pass as many as seven subjects at Ordinary Level, but then because of circumstances of not having a high school we are now forced to go and enrol our children in boarding schools at Nkayi centre, 48 kilometres away from Dakamela area."Some of the children would not be having families there hence they would be forced to rent and at the same time pay school fees," said the chief."I therefore appeal to the Government to say, we have launched the Dakamela Education Foundation and we reaffirm that we want to take care of our children hence we indeed appeal for at least one high school in Dakamela."Chief Dakamela also appealed for science laboratories and equipment for use at the available secondary schools."We have discovered that it has been difficult for our children to change environment and go and excel in high schools elsewhere."You will have an A student coming from ordinary level but when they get to A level they become a C student because of the change of environment."We also appeal for sciences here in Dakamela. We do not have sciences, we do not have labs here in Dakamela," he said.The chief said his long term vision is to have a university that is going to cater for Nkayi pupils as well.