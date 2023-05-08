Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CHIEF Dakamela from Nkayi in Matabeleland North has appealed to Government and well-wishers to construct a high school in his area saying some pupils are failing to pursue advanced level studies after completing Ordinary Level.

Recently the Chief launched Dakamela Education Foundation scholarship at Dakamela Primary School in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province.

His wish to empower children through education saw him starting the foundation that seeks to fund academically gifted children from underprivileged families.

His area has seven secondary schools and more than 10 primary schools.

The secondary schools are Khomayanga, Mtshabi, Sagonda, Gonye, Togwe, Simbo and Dakamela Secondary School.

In an interview with Chronicle, Chief Dakamela said some high schools are located too far away from pupils'  homes.

"We have potential students and some of whom pass as many as seven subjects at Ordinary Level, but then because of circumstances of not having a high school we are now forced to go and enrol our children in boarding schools at Nkayi centre, 48 kilometres away from Dakamela area.

"Some of the children would not be having families there hence they would be forced to rent and at the same time pay school fees," said the chief.

"I therefore appeal to the Government to say, we have launched the  Dakamela Education Foundation and we reaffirm that we want to take care of our children hence we indeed appeal for at least one high school in Dakamela."

Chief Dakamela also appealed for science laboratories and equipment  for use at the available secondary  schools.

 "We have discovered that it has been difficult for our children to change environment and go and excel in high schools elsewhere.

"You will have an A student coming from ordinary level but when they get to A level they become a C student because of the change of environment.

"We also appeal for sciences here in Dakamela. We do not have sciences, we do not have labs here in Dakamela," he said.

The chief said his long term vision is to have a university that is going to cater  for Nkayi pupils as well.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Chief, #Dakamela, #School

Comments


Must Read

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

49 mins ago | 98 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

BCC transfers 2 000 houses to sitting tenants

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Why Mnangagwa missed photoshoot with King Charles III

3 hrs ago | 932 Views

Mwonzora bid to stop 2023 polls flops

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas and helium

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa ally attacks 'educated, but incompetent ministers'

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

MPs raise dust over students maternity leave

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

CCC raises alarm over spike in cholera cases

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Loosen Zimbabwe sanctions for renewable energy future

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

2 arrested over smuggled drugs

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe teachers embark on 2-day working week

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Schools 'sewing' uniform scandal

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

War veterans ready to lead Zanu-PF to victory

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Tsholotsho woman seeks assistance to fulfil dream

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zesa dedicates 120MW for winter wheat farming

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote in defence of independence'

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Self-styled prophet jailed for rape

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Ministry engages industry over price hikes

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiefs conduct last batch training for Gukurahundi hearings

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

14 hrs ago | 2301 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

14 hrs ago | 911 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga acquitted

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

ConCourt tosses Mwonzora challenge against delimitation report

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa takes dig at Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 654 Views

CIO takes over running of Zimbabwe elections from the military

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa engaged junior British officials

14 hrs ago | 151 Views

EU dispatches exploratory mission ahead of Zimbabwe polls

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

'2023 elections likely to be unfair'

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chief in Zanu-PF primary election backlash

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

UK flags Zimbabwe over soaring corruption

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Uebert Angel telling lies'

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

SADC loses iconic conservationist as WhatsApp gives hunting communities 'permanent' voice in the media

18 hrs ago | 508 Views

School deserted as parents withdrew their children

18 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Mr. President, it's great to be loved by the Brits, isn't it!

18 hrs ago | 439 Views

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

08 May 2023 at 06:29hrs | 646 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

08 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 4519 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days