Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean events promoter has suspended scheduled music shows at Underground Hillbrow Theatre following violent clashes between Zimbabweans who are reportedly killing each other weekly at the venue.A source told NewsDay Life & Style that at one point, eight people were shot.In a statement last week, Underground Entertainment and Hillbrow Theatre chief executive officer Nkululeko Nkomo said he had suspended all Tshibilika and Maskandi-related music events."Please be advised Underground Entertainment, with immediate effect, regrets to inform you that it is suspending all Tshibilika and Maskandi-related music events at Underground Hillbrow Theatre," Nkomo said."This follows incidents that usually take place around the venue during these mentioned events. We want to assure all our music lovers that we value the support they have been giving us over the years in promoting our unique music genre and our identity, hence their safety is key to us."Nkomo said although the violence usually happened outside, they would be working towards improving security so that they avoid recurrence of such cases."Until we find a working solution and assistance from our community to bring these perpetrators to justice, the venue will remain suspended from hosting the said events. For further communication, feel free to contact Underground Entertainment," he added.