Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza is confident that his team will soon come out of the woods to defend its Castle Lager Premier Soccer League crown.The platinum miners have had a lukewarm start to the campaign so far having dropped 12 points in the first eight matches.Two defeats so far against Highlander (2-1) and Herentals (1-0) have largely stalled their campaign.Draws against Caps United, Bulawayo Chiefs and Manica Diamonds did not help them either.On Saturday, they blew a 2-nil second half lead to settle for a share of the spoils with visiting Manica Diamonds at Mandava Stadium.In some quarters it is already being suggested that the platinum miners are now past their prime, but Mapeza sees the rough patch as a passing phase."We had two goals and when they got a penalty, they had hope and they managed to get a point,"Mapeza said."For us it's a phase, we are working hard and it's a phase that is definitely going to pass."The team has put in everything and like I said, this is a phase that will definitely pass."The platinum miners are on eighth position on the PSL log standings with 12 points, just three behind table toppers Highlanders.Mapeza expects his charges to rediscover their form in the next matches following the return of key players Gift Bello and Donald Teguru who have been out of action due to injury.Teguru was injured last season and has not featured so far this season.The likes of Walter Musona and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya are yet to reach the levels they scaled last season and Mapeza will be looking to get the best out of them.This week they face a tough assignment with a trip to Mhondoro where they will be Ngezi Platinum Stars' guests.Ngezi Platinum have enjoyed a rich vein of form which will make the weekend clash a good contest.FC Platinum, who won four league titles on the trot, started off slowly last season before they coasted to glory, leaving Dynamos and Chicken fighting for scraps.