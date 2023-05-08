Latest News Editor's Choice


Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE launch of yet another 4ED group flopped in Kariba on Friday last week after Zanu-PF supporters and their local leadership snubbed the event.

Mashonaland West Youth Empowerment and Sustainability for Economic Development (YES4ED) provincial chairperson Kudakwashe Guvheya blamed the local leadership for the flop.

He accused the local Zanu-PF leadership of sabotaging the event.

The event, set to be held at Lake Harvest Sports Club, was attended by a few members drawn from Chinhoyi and Karoi.

Zanu-PF provincial youth chairperson Tapiwa Masenda, who arrived at the venue late, disappeared from the venue with his entourage soon after addressing the paltry crowd.

"We invited the local Zanu-PF leadership on time, but as you can see, no one is in attendance. The district co-ordinating committee and other party structures were invited well in advance but they decided to shun the event," Guvheya said.

"What the local leadership has done shows how they are sabotaging the good work that is being spearheaded by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa."

The YES4ED is a movement seeking to mobilise youths to vote for the ruling Zanu-PF party and its presidential candidate Mnangagwa.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days