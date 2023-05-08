Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa ally attacks 'educated, but incompetent ministers'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume has launched a broadside on "educated, but incompetent government ministers" whom he accused of running down the economy and failing to reign in the country's run-away inflation.

Speaking on AMH's HSTV FreeTalk show last week, Mafume castigated government for trying to impose academic qualifications on candidates wishing to run for council offices, saying those who were looking to make the law, while educated, had failed.

"How many doctors are in the Cabinet, where is the economy; how many doctors have run the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, where is the economy; how many doctors have run the Ministry of Finance, where is the economy now? These cities were not built by degrees, people who used to work in these cities used to have ZJC (Zimbabwe Junior Certificate), yet they built dams," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet has, among many, in its ranks Vice-President Constatino Chiwenga, who holds a Phd and Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube, who is an economics professor.

Other ministers who hold doctorates include Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary ministry), Anxious Masuku (Agriculture and Lands), Sekai Nzenza (Industry and Commerce) and Paul Mavima (Labour and Social Welfare), among others.

Mafume said the fixation with academic qualifications was at the heart of Zimbabwe's problems and should not be seen as a solution.

"This fascination (of having) a degree, whatever even a degree in witchcraft, by Zimbabweans will be the destruction of our society. How many educated people are in Botswana, yet they are being run very well?

"We have more educated people, more universities than Botswana and Namibia. There are misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe, what we need is a moral upright leadership that is clear on issues of corruption," Mafume said.

In March, Cabinet approved a legal framework that will allow government to introduce minimum qualifications for councillors to improve competence in service delivery.

There have been concerns over the years that most councillors were failing to appreciate their mandate and authority because of low literacy levels. the CCC week-in review programme, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere blamed the ruling Zanu-PF party for failing to deliver on its 2018 election promise to provide quality affordable healthcare.

"As cholera cases continue to rise across the country, the call to create a functioning public health system for everyone has never been louder. Access to clean portable water and quality affordable healthcare should not just be an election slogan, but a living reality," she said.

Mahere added: "A CCC government will prioritise community participation in health planning, provision, control and monitoring of health services including the provision of safe clean drinking water, sanitation, decent housing, clean and green waste disposal and feed hygiene across urban, rural, farming and resettlement communities."

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae.

It is an extremely virulent disease which can cause acute watery diarrhoea. It takes between 12 hours to five days for a person to show symptoms after ingesting contaminated food or water.

The bacterial disease affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated. Among people who develop symptoms, the majority show mild or moderate symptoms, while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. This can lead to death if untreated.

This year's first cholera case was reported on February 12 in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, but the waterborne disease has since spread to nine of the country's 10 provinces.

While no case has been detected in Matabeleland North, neighbouring Matabeleland South is emerging as a hotspot after claiming four lives last week.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

50 mins ago | 103 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

BCC transfers 2 000 houses to sitting tenants

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Why Mnangagwa missed photoshoot with King Charles III

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mwonzora bid to stop 2023 polls flops

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas and helium

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

MPs raise dust over students maternity leave

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

CCC raises alarm over spike in cholera cases

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Loosen Zimbabwe sanctions for renewable energy future

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

2 arrested over smuggled drugs

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe teachers embark on 2-day working week

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Schools 'sewing' uniform scandal

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

War veterans ready to lead Zanu-PF to victory

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Tsholotsho woman seeks assistance to fulfil dream

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zesa dedicates 120MW for winter wheat farming

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote in defence of independence'

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Self-styled prophet jailed for rape

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Ministry engages industry over price hikes

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiefs conduct last batch training for Gukurahundi hearings

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

14 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

14 hrs ago | 2303 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

14 hrs ago | 911 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga acquitted

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

ConCourt tosses Mwonzora challenge against delimitation report

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa takes dig at Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

CIO takes over running of Zimbabwe elections from the military

14 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa engaged junior British officials

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

EU dispatches exploratory mission ahead of Zimbabwe polls

14 hrs ago | 168 Views

'2023 elections likely to be unfair'

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chief in Zanu-PF primary election backlash

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

UK flags Zimbabwe over soaring corruption

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Uebert Angel telling lies'

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

SADC loses iconic conservationist as WhatsApp gives hunting communities 'permanent' voice in the media

18 hrs ago | 508 Views

School deserted as parents withdrew their children

18 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Mr. President, it's great to be loved by the Brits, isn't it!

18 hrs ago | 439 Views

Marshall Munetsi celebrates new contract at Reims with sixth league goal

08 May 2023 at 06:29hrs | 647 Views

Mnangagwa missing from King Charles III's historic picture with state leaders

08 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 4520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days