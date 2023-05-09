Ngarivhume files appeal against conviction and sentence

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Leader of the Transform Zimbabwe political group Jacob Ngarivhume has filed an appeal against both his conviction and sentence.Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights together with Professor Lovemore Madhuku argued that Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka grossly misdirected herself.They argued that she erred in convicting Ngarivhume of incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, an opposition party, was arrested after leading and organising the 31 July 2020 anti-corruption protests. Ngarivhume was convicted by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on Thursday, 28 April 2023. He was sentenced on 28 April to 48 months imprisonment, with 12 months suspended.He will effectively serve 36 months in prison without the option of a fine. He was accused of inciting public violence by using his Twitter handle to convene the 31 July 2020 nationwide anti-corruption protests which were quashed by security forces.