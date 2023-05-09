Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean politicians warned against using inflammatory language

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi made the call during commemorations to mark World Press Freedom Day which the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) organised in the capital recently.

As the country moves into the election period, politicians should desist from using inflammatory language when addressing their party supporters as this can cause political violence.

He said some of the language that politicians used contributed significantly to incidences of violence during election time.

"As the police, we have a challenge with some of the language used by our politicians," he said.

"Yes you want to get support, yes you want to entice supporters, but let us be responsible. We will remain Zimbabweans whatever our differences, let us not incite violence."

Asst Comm Nyathi said by desisting from inflammatory language, politicians would be contributing towards peace-building and maintenance of law and order in the country.

He assured members of the media that their safety was guaranteed during the coming election period.

Journalism, he said, was not a crime and no society developed when the media was inhibited in its work.

Asst Comm Nyathi reminded journalists covering elections to notify police commanders of their presence in their areas to avoid possible harassment by the police officers on the ground.

"We have said as the police and the media, we serve one constituency, which is the public, which is the people of Zimbabwe. So, yes we have got different operational parameters, but when we go on the ground, let us respect each other," he said.

"So on this World Press freedom Day, I want to reiterate that it is our guiding principle to say as we do our duties, yes there is diversity, but let us not lose focus and engage."

He highlighted that as the police, they were happy that the acrimony that once existed between them and the media was over as there was now harmony due to constant engagement between the two parties.

Speaking at the same function, Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) executive secretary Godwin Phiri said without freedom of expression and media freedom in any society, citizens could not hold their leaders accountable, were unable to express themselves and to share ideas.

Phiri highlighted that while media freedom was provided for in the Zimbabwean Constitution, it was however, not a passport to incite violence, hatred as well as malicious injuring of other citizens' reputation and dignity.

He said the ZMC was committed to promoting media freedom and accountable governance through facilitating access to information held by public entities for the purposes of transparency, accountability, responsibility and protection of human rights.


Source - New Ziana.
More on: #Hate, #Speech, #Police

Most Popular In 7 Days