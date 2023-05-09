Sikhala, Maiko trial fails to take off

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The trial of CCC politician Job Sikhala and former Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko yesterday failed to kick off as the accused's counsel was not ready to start the matter.The two who have other pending court cases are currently facing charges of disorderly conduct.They appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.Sikhala's lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu yesterday told the court that he had received the papers on Monday hence needed time to prepare for the defense outline.Prosecuting, Mr Tasara Chirambira alleged that Maiko and Sikhala stoned some Zanu-PF supporters who were holding a rally at Zengeza 5 open ground on May 2 last year.The rally was being hosted by Zanu-PF ward 7 party candidate who was running for council by-elections Charamba Mlambo. On the same day at around 1pm, Maiko also threw a stone which hit Shepherd Tawodzera who was among the gathering on the head and he sustained a cut on the head.The two dispersed after the commission of the offence and were positively identified as part of this violent group.Recently, Sikhala was convicted for obstruction of justice where he posted a video on social media relating the murder of Ms Moreblessing Ali and the violence that ensued in Nyatsime last year.