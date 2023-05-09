Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dispute over Chief Sigola successor

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ESIPHEZINI headman, Mr Elmon Dlodlo, will be acting Chief Sigola until a new heir to the throne is appointed in line with the clan's culture and tradition, as well as national laws, the family has said.

Chief Zephania Sigola died at United Bulawayo Hospitals on May 1 after a long illness and was buried at his farmhouse in Esiphezini, Umzingwane District last week Friday.

Scores of mourners, who included traditional leaders, service chiefs, civic leaders, senior Government officials as well as the ruling party officials attended the service.

The chief was given a State-assisted funeral in line with the Government's policy on the burial of traditional leaders.
Moments before the late traditional leader's coffin was lowered into the grave, the chief's only surviving child, Ms Nomalanga Sigola, was handed the traditional sceptre (intonga) by her late father's uncle from the Ngungumbane clan, with a village elder, Mr Joel Mpofu later revealing that the late chief had chosen his daughter as the heir to his throne.

However, an aunt to the late chief, Mrs Eunice Mtungwa, distanced the family from what she said was a ‘culturally embarrassing' action by Mr Mpofu.

She said the whole clan was left shocked and embarrassed by what happened last Friday and stated that the family would soon summon Mr Mpofu to explain himself and why he did not engage the family first to inform them of whatever the late chief had said to him on his death bed.

"As per culture and tradition, the headman will automatically lead the people as acting Chief Sigola, that is the procedure, not that embarrassing thing we saw at the burial of my nephew," said Mrs Mtungwa.

"Igangile indoda leyana and as family we shall soon be summoning him, usephambanise umntwana and we are certainly not happy," she said.

Mr Mpofu, who was also a confidante to the late Chief Sigola, claimed that they were merely following instructions from the late traditional leader whom he said was clear that his daughter Ms Nomalanga must be given the sceptre on his burial day and that if anyone challenged  that decision, he will ‘wake up from' his grave.

The late Chief Zephania Sigola was the third generation in the Sigola chieftainship after his father, Chief Samson Sigola  and his grandfather Chief Maqandela Sigola.

Mrs Mtungwa said the family was not even thinking about who is the rightful heir at the moment but was guided by its culture and the national law as was also communicated to the mourners by the chief mourner who is also the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo.

"People must understand that our concern is based on something that our culture and tradition frowns upon, nothing else. As the Sigola clan we are yet to congregate and bless whatever position is taken not to rush things as what this man wants the family to do. What is the need for rushing when people are still in tears," said Mrs Mtungwa.

In his keynote address to the mourners, Minister Moyo said in terms of the Traditional Leaders Act, in the event of a chieftainship vacancy, there will be an acting chief for two years and after that period the council of chiefs is required to engage the family for the substantive chief of an area.

He said the first part of appointing an acting chief was done immediately while the appointment of a substantive chief may take some time.

Reads Article Three of the Traditional Leaders Act on the appointment of a chief: "Subject to subsection (2), the President shall appoint chiefs to preside over communities inhabiting Communal Land and resettlement areas. In appointing a chief in terms of subsection (1), the President — a) shall give due consideration to — (i) the prevailing customary principles of succession, if any, applicable to the community over which the chief is to preside; and (ii) the administrative needs of the communities in the area concerned in the interests of good governance; and (b) wherever practicable, shall appoint a person nominated by the appropriate persons in the community concerned in accordance with the principles referred to in subparagraph (i) of paragraph (a): Provided that, if the appropriate persons concerned fail to nominate a candidate for appointment as chief within two years after the office of chief became vacant, the Minister, in consultation with the appropriate persons, shall nominate a person for appointment as chief".

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Dispute, #Chief, #Sigola

Comments


Must Read

GMAZ blasts informal sector

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Security guards jailed for stealing beer

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Pregnant immigrants turned away from Joburg clinics

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe lifts mask, Covid-19 PCR test requirements

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa bans disclosure of public procurement

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa challenger bunks court

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Biti takes dig at Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Knives out for Zec over voters roll

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Ex-killer cop Muvevi claims insanity

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt 'legalises' graft in new law

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Nakamba's Luton date Sunderland

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ngezi Platinum eye top spot

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Harare residents petition council over cholera

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Overfishing depleting Kariba yields

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Zima nominees list detached from reality'

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

New Egodini project lease agreement raises stink

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gweru residents fume over directors' 'big' stands

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa breaks 23-year diplomatic stand-off with UK?

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Illegal food vendors overwhelm council

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mshika-shika robbers on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo mayor prepares for life outside council

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Binga coking coal project comes on stream

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to investigate the latest spate of basic commodity price hikes

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Highway pothole patching begins

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Second witness for Biti assault case

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Sikhala, Maiko trial fails to take off

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe stands with DRC

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe returns to Miss Universe pageant

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa meets Mangena's widow

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean politicians warned against using inflammatory language

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Ngarivhume files appeal against conviction and sentence

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

Prison walls will not change the ideals I stand for- Job Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa ally's diplomatic flaws exposed

14 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 781 Views

12 month old's grave dug up, body 'stolen'

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

2 minors die in scotch cart mishaps

14 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man kicked to death

14 hrs ago | 529 Views

City of Bulawayo seeks to recruit 50 nurses

14 hrs ago | 112 Views

Charamba says Zimbabwe on the verge of re-joining Commonwealth

14 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

19 hrs ago | 665 Views

Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

21 hrs ago | 655 Views

Drug dealer jailed

21 hrs ago | 698 Views

Safeguard introduces hi-tech CCTV farm monitoring system

21 hrs ago | 584 Views

Cimas gives underprivileged children ZITF treat

21 hrs ago | 91 Views

Latest on Murowa School saga as Provincial Minister flexes his political muscles

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

09 May 2023 at 08:45hrs | 875 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

09 May 2023 at 06:21hrs | 3823 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

09 May 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1808 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

09 May 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days