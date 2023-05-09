News / Local
'Zima nominees list detached from reality'
WHILE in other countries music awards have been hailed for recognising creativity, in Zimbabwe awards have been the subject of intense debate forcing many to lose interest in them.
Several artistes across genres are set to be honoured on June 3 for their creativity and excellence shown in albums or singles, videos and collaborations at this year's annual Premier Portland Cement (PPC)-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima).
The Zima awards ceremony will be held under the theme Re-Imaging The Industry at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.
The awards nominee list released on Monday has, however, courted controversy on the showbiz scene, with the public jury alleging that the contenders are not a true reflection of the industry's reality.
"You cannot talk of Ricky Fire and Guspy Warrior as best Zimdancehall artistes ahead of dancehall president Winky D. This is an insult to the genre," said Jah Mozalo, an avid dancehall fan from Sunningdale 2, Harare.
"These Zima awards have failed to reclaim integrity from the previous editions. I have lost respect for the organisers who seem not to be abreast with the reality in showbiz. These awards are failing not only the artistes, but the sector as a whole."
Another music fan, Loise Musarurwa from Mbare said the best artistes must be recognised for their creativity, but Zima awards were failing to reward deserving musicians.
This is not the first time music fans have complained about Zima awards nominee selection and winners.
Meanwhile, dancehall king Freeman leads this year's list with five nominations. The Pombi hitmaker was nominated for Best Male Artiste, Best Album, Best Zimdancehall, Best Music Video and Best Collaboration.
In the Best Male Artiste category, Freeman was nominated alongside sungura singer Mark Ngwazi, hip-hop sensations Saintfloew and Leo Magoz.
In the Best Album category, Freeman's David & Goliath is competing with Izwi from Feli Nandi, Tinosvitswa Nashe by sungura singer Alick Macheso and Bvudzi Rangu Ramera by Dorcas Moyo.
Freeman's Robbery is up against Huya Tinamate (Gemma Griffiths), Nharo (Hillzy) and Vaudze (Janet Manyowa) for the Best Music Video gong.
On Best Collaboration, Freeman's Zimbabwean Queen that features Jamaican dancehall singer Christopher Martin faces competition from Fire Emoji Remix by Leo Magozz & Friends, Huya Tinamate by Griffiths and dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall as well as Lola from Ishan and Annatoria.
Leo Magozz is second from Freeman with four nominations under Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop, Best Newcomer and Best Male Artiste.
Hip-hop sensation Saintfloew sits on three nominations alongside gospel singers Moyo and Manyowa.
In a statement, the awards organisers said: "The #PPCZIMA23, celebrates the hard work, dedication, and success of artistes and professionals who have made significant contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry over the past year. We received a multitude of submissions this year, and after much consideration, please find attached the nominees."
Below is the full nominees list:
Best Group/Duo
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Vabati VaJehova
The Vine
Indosakusa
Best Newcomer
Saintfloew
Leo Magozz
Andrea The Vocalist
Cleo Arie
Best Album
Izwi — Feli Nandi
David & Goliath — Freeman HKD
Tinosvitswa Nashe — Alick Macheso
Bvudzi Rangu Ramera — Dorcas Moyo
Best Zimdancehall
Guspy Warrior
Freeman HKD
King Shaddy
Ricky Fire
Best Sungura
Leonard Karikoga Zhakata
DT Bio Mudimba
Mark Ngwazi
Alick Macheso
Best Hip-Hop
Saintfloew
Hillzy
Leo Magozz
ScripMula
Best Collaboration
Freeman HKD ft Christopher Martin — Zimbabwean Queen
Leo Magozz & Friends — Fire Emoji Remix
Gemma ft Enzo Ishall — Huya Tinamate
Ishan ft Annatoria — Lola
Best Contemporary Gospel
Andrea The Vocalist
Everton Mlalazi
Janet Manyowa
The Vine
Best Traditional Gospel
Vabati VaJehova
Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe
Dorcas Moyo
Mannerz
Best RnB & Soul
Nox
Kim Makumbe
Blue Rose
Nyasha Timbe
Best Jazz
Agga Nyabinde
Josh Meck
Breeze Music
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito, EDM)
La Dee
King 98
Leslie Kampila
Master Zhou
Best Tshibilika
Clement Magwaza
Ezokubhimba
Madlela Skhobokhobo
Insimbi Zezhwane
Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)
Brity Yonly
Mary Anibal
Mazarura
Othnell Mangoma Moyo
Best Traditional (Folk, Ezomdabu, Imbube)
Indosakusa
Skhosana Buhlungu
Amaqaqa
Best Alternative
Jeys Marabini
MJ Sings
Msizkay
Feli Nandi
Best Producer
Alicious
Nyasha Timbe
Chillspot Records
Oskid
Best Music Video
Gemma — Huya Tinamate
Janet Manyowa — Vaudze
Freeman HKD — Robbery
Hillzy — Nharo
Best Videographer
Mitch Uta
Sly Pro
Studio Art Pictures
Director AM
Best Diaspora Artiste
Nox
Dr Chaii
Vusa Mkhaya
Mlue Jay
Best Male Artiste
Mark Ngwazi
Freeman HKD
Saintfloew
Leo Magozz
Best Female Artiste
Dorcas Moyo
Janet Manyowa
Feli Nandi
Gemma
Source - Newsday