'Zima nominees list detached from reality'

WHILE in other countries music awards have been hailed for recognising creativity, in Zimbabwe awards have been the subject of intense debate forcing many to lose interest in them.Several artistes across genres are set to be honoured on June 3 for their creativity and excellence shown in albums or singles, videos and collaborations at this year's annual Premier Portland Cement (PPC)-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima).The Zima awards ceremony will be held under the theme Re-Imaging The Industry at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.The awards nominee list released on Monday has, however, courted controversy on the showbiz scene, with the public jury alleging that the contenders are not a true reflection of the industry's reality."You cannot talk of Ricky Fire and Guspy Warrior as best Zimdancehall artistes ahead of dancehall president Winky D. This is an insult to the genre," said Jah Mozalo, an avid dancehall fan from Sunningdale 2, Harare."These Zima awards have failed to reclaim integrity from the previous editions. I have lost respect for the organisers who seem not to be abreast with the reality in showbiz. These awards are failing not only the artistes, but the sector as a whole."Another music fan, Loise Musarurwa from Mbare said the best artistes must be recognised for their creativity, but Zima awards were failing to reward deserving musicians.This is not the first time music fans have complained about Zima awards nominee selection and winners.Meanwhile, dancehall king Freeman leads this year's list with five nominations. The Pombi hitmaker was nominated for Best Male Artiste, Best Album, Best Zimdancehall, Best Music Video and Best Collaboration.In the Best Male Artiste category, Freeman was nominated alongside sungura singer Mark Ngwazi, hip-hop sensations Saintfloew and Leo Magoz.In the Best Album category, Freeman's David & Goliath is competing with Izwi from Feli Nandi, Tinosvitswa Nashe by sungura singer Alick Macheso and Bvudzi Rangu Ramera by Dorcas Moyo.Freeman's Robbery is up against Huya Tinamate (Gemma Griffiths), Nharo (Hillzy) and Vaudze (Janet Manyowa) for the Best Music Video gong.On Best Collaboration, Freeman's Zimbabwean Queen that features Jamaican dancehall singer Christopher Martin faces competition from Fire Emoji Remix by Leo Magozz & Friends, Huya Tinamate by Griffiths and dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall as well as Lola from Ishan and Annatoria.Leo Magozz is second from Freeman with four nominations under Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop, Best Newcomer and Best Male Artiste.Hip-hop sensation Saintfloew sits on three nominations alongside gospel singers Moyo and Manyowa.In a statement, the awards organisers said: "The #PPCZIMA23 , celebrates the hard work, dedication, and success of artistes and professionals who have made significant contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry over the past year. We received a multitude of submissions this year, and after much consideration, please find attached the nominees."Below is the full nominees list:Best Group/DuoFusion 5 MangwiroVabati VaJehovaThe VineIndosakusaBest NewcomerSaintfloewLeo MagozzAndrea The VocalistCleo ArieBest AlbumIzwi — Feli NandiDavid & Goliath — Freeman HKDTinosvitswa Nashe — Alick MachesoBvudzi Rangu Ramera — Dorcas MoyoBest ZimdancehallGuspy WarriorFreeman HKDKing ShaddyRicky FireBest SunguraLeonard Karikoga ZhakataDT Bio MudimbaMark NgwaziAlick MachesoBest Hip-HopSaintfloewHillzyLeo MagozzScripMulaBest CollaborationFreeman HKD ft Christopher Martin — Zimbabwean QueenLeo Magozz & Friends — Fire Emoji RemixGemma ft Enzo Ishall — Huya TinamateIshan ft Annatoria — LolaBest Contemporary GospelAndrea The VocalistEverton MlalaziJanet ManyowaThe VineBest Traditional GospelVabati VaJehovaBenny Hadassah MuzanamombeDorcas MoyoMannerzBest RnB & SoulNoxKim MakumbeBlue RoseNyasha TimbeBest JazzAgga NyabindeJosh MeckBreeze MusicFusion 5 MangwiroBest Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito, EDM)La DeeKing 98Leslie KampilaMaster ZhouBest TshibilikaClement MagwazaEzokubhimbaMadlela SkhobokhoboInsimbi ZezhwaneBest Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)Brity YonlyMary AnibalMazaruraOthnell Mangoma MoyoBest Traditional (Folk, Ezomdabu, Imbube)IndosakusaSkhosana BuhlunguAmaqaqaBest AlternativeJeys MarabiniMJ SingsMsizkayFeli NandiBest ProducerAliciousNyasha TimbeChillspot RecordsOskidBest Music VideoGemma — Huya TinamateJanet Manyowa — VaudzeFreeman HKD — RobberyHillzy — NharoBest VideographerMitch UtaSly ProStudio Art PicturesDirector AMBest Diaspora ArtisteNoxDr ChaiiVusa MkhayaMlue JayBest Male ArtisteMark NgwaziFreeman HKDSaintfloewLeo MagozzBest Female ArtisteDorcas MoyoJanet ManyowaFeli NandiGemma