'Zima nominees list detached from reality'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
WHILE in other countries music awards have been hailed for recognising creativity, in Zimbabwe awards have been the subject of intense debate forcing many to lose interest in them.

Several artistes across genres are set to be honoured on June 3 for their creativity and excellence shown in albums or singles, videos and collaborations at this year's annual Premier Portland Cement (PPC)-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima).

The Zima awards ceremony will be held under the theme Re-Imaging The Industry at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The awards nominee list released on Monday has, however, courted controversy on the showbiz scene, with the public jury alleging that the contenders are not a true reflection of the industry's reality.

"You cannot talk of Ricky Fire and Guspy Warrior as best Zimdancehall artistes ahead of dancehall president Winky D. This is an insult to the genre," said Jah Mozalo, an avid dancehall fan from Sunningdale 2, Harare.

"These Zima awards have failed to reclaim integrity from the previous editions. I have lost respect for the organisers who seem not to be abreast with the reality in showbiz. These awards are failing not only the artistes, but the sector as a whole."

Another music fan, Loise Musarurwa from Mbare said the best artistes must be recognised for their creativity, but Zima awards were failing to reward deserving musicians.

This is not the first time music fans have complained about Zima awards nominee selection and winners.

Meanwhile, dancehall king Freeman leads this year's list with five nominations. The Pombi hitmaker was nominated for Best Male Artiste, Best Album, Best Zimdancehall, Best Music Video and Best Collaboration.

In the Best Male Artiste category, Freeman was nominated alongside sungura singer Mark Ngwazi, hip-hop sensations Saintfloew and Leo Magoz.

In the Best Album category, Freeman's David & Goliath is competing with Izwi from Feli Nandi, Tinosvitswa Nashe by sungura singer Alick Macheso and Bvudzi Rangu Ramera by Dorcas Moyo.

Freeman's Robbery is up against Huya Tinamate (Gemma Griffiths), Nharo (Hillzy) and Vaudze (Janet Manyowa) for the Best Music Video gong.

On Best Collaboration, Freeman's Zimbabwean Queen that features Jamaican dancehall singer Christopher Martin faces competition from Fire Emoji Remix by Leo Magozz & Friends, Huya Tinamate by Griffiths and dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall as well as Lola from Ishan and Annatoria.

Leo Magozz is second from Freeman with four nominations under Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop, Best Newcomer and Best Male Artiste.

Hip-hop sensation Saintfloew sits on three nominations alongside gospel singers Moyo and Manyowa.

In a statement, the awards organisers said: "The #PPCZIMA23, celebrates the hard work, dedication, and success of artistes and professionals who have made significant contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry over the past year. We received a multitude of submissions this year, and after much consideration, please find attached the nominees."

Below is the full nominees list:

Best Group/Duo

    Fusion 5 Mangwiro
    Vabati VaJehova
    The Vine
    Indosakusa

Best Newcomer

    Saintfloew
    Leo Magozz
    Andrea The Vocalist
    Cleo Arie

Best Album

    Izwi — Feli Nandi
    David & Goliath — Freeman HKD
    Tinosvitswa Nashe — Alick Macheso
    Bvudzi Rangu Ramera — Dorcas Moyo

Best Zimdancehall

    Guspy Warrior
    Freeman HKD
    King Shaddy
    Ricky Fire

Best Sungura

    Leonard Karikoga Zhakata
    DT Bio Mudimba
    Mark Ngwazi
    Alick Macheso

Best Hip-Hop

    Saintfloew
    Hillzy
    Leo Magozz
    ScripMula

Best Collaboration

    Freeman HKD ft Christopher Martin — Zimbabwean Queen
    Leo Magozz & Friends — Fire Emoji Remix
    Gemma ft Enzo Ishall — Huya Tinamate
    Ishan ft Annatoria — Lola

Best Contemporary Gospel

    Andrea The Vocalist
    Everton Mlalazi
    Janet Manyowa
    The Vine

Best Traditional Gospel

    Vabati VaJehova
    Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe
    Dorcas Moyo
    Mannerz

Best RnB & Soul

    Nox
    Kim Makumbe
    Blue Rose
    Nyasha Timbe

Best Jazz

    Agga Nyabinde
    Josh Meck
    Breeze Music
    Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito, EDM)

    La Dee
    King 98
    Leslie Kampila
    Master Zhou

Best Tshibilika

    Clement Magwaza
    Ezokubhimba
    Madlela Skhobokhobo
    Insimbi Zezhwane

Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

    Brity Yonly
    Mary Anibal
    Mazarura
    Othnell Mangoma Moyo

Best Traditional (Folk, Ezomdabu, Imbube)

    Indosakusa
    Skhosana Buhlungu
    Amaqaqa

Best Alternative

    Jeys Marabini
    MJ Sings
    Msizkay
    Feli Nandi

Best Producer

    Alicious
    Nyasha Timbe
    Chillspot Records
    Oskid

Best Music Video

    Gemma — Huya Tinamate
    Janet Manyowa — Vaudze
    Freeman HKD — Robbery
    Hillzy — Nharo

Best Videographer

    Mitch Uta
    Sly Pro
    Studio Art Pictures
    Director AM

Best Diaspora Artiste

    Nox
    Dr Chaii
    Vusa Mkhaya
    Mlue Jay

Best Male Artiste

    Mark Ngwazi
    Freeman HKD
    Saintfloew
    Leo Magozz

Best Female Artiste

    Dorcas Moyo
    Janet Manyowa
    Feli Nandi
    Gemma

Source - Newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days