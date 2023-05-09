Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ngezi Platinum eye top spot

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Ngezi Platinum Stars will be looking to shoot to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer log standings when they take on struggling Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi miners are in a rich vein of form and have won their last three matches.

Coached by Takesure Chiragwi, Ngezi Platinum are one of the two sides who are yet to taste defeat so far in this campaign, along with current log leaders Highlanders while they have scored the most goals, 13 thus far.

Madamburo, as they are affectionately known, will go top with a win ahead of Bosso and the Green Machine who are tied on 15 points.

A frenetic start to the campaign has already seen giants Caps United, Dynamos and Bosso take turns at the top of the log.

Chiragwi's youthful side appears to have found the groove after beginning the season with four consecutive draws.

The coach is happy with how his team has improved since the start of the season.

"We are progressing every week and it's now paying (off). The performances were good week in week out, what was left for us was to get the winning formula. But I think we have gotten into the groove because we are now winning," he told the Ngezi Platinum Magazine.

"Games are getting difficult but now we are managing to play and win games, so what is important is the consistency. Challenges will come but we have to stamp our authority because if we give it our best we will get what we want."

Today, they face a Rhinos side which has just changed coaches, bringing in former Warriors assistant coach Saul Chaminuka after reassigning club legend Stanford Stix Mutizwa to the role of technical director.

Rhinos have struggled in recent matches and have gone six matches without a win.

It was expected that the army side would struggle after losing more than 20 players in the transfer window.

Chauya Chipembere currently anchor the log standings with just five points from seven matches.

The team has lost four of its last six matches, with two draws. Chaminuka will be remembered for his run with ZPC Kariba back in 2014, which saw them lose out on the league title to Dynamos on the final day.

His return to topflight football management begins with a tough test against one of the league's in-form sides.

Source - Newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days