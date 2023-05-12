Zimbabwe elections set for August

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE will have its harmonised elections in August and people should vote for Zanu-PF to preserve their cultural heritage and independence, President Mnangagwa has said.He said Zimbabweans should be proud of their cultural heritage and identity which was also entrenched in the liberation struggle.The Head of State and Government, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary, said this yesterday in Mudzi while addressing thousands of ruling party supporters who had come to witness the commissioning of Rwenya Bridge that was swept away in 2013."Let's keep our heritage by voting for Zanu-PF. Elections will be held in August, I am releasing a little bit of information. We must vote for our cultural heritage which was fought for by Zanu-PF. Respect for black people was brought by Zanu-PF. So you must decide which side you would want to be counted on, either the side of those that are lost or the side for people who are on track. If you want to go along with me talk the language of Zanu-PF," said President Mnangagwa to a rousing applause.He said people need to love their culture and never despise it.President Mnangagwa said the coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, which he attended last week, showed that other countries had high regard for their culture.The British, he said, followed their tradition to the letter as was evident during the coronation of King Charles III."It is now almost 23 years that we have not had good relations with the British, but they invited me for the coronation of King Charles III. He came here in April 1980 and brought down the flag for his grandfather, the Union Jack, so he thought of us on the day of his coronation and felt it was prudent to invite me. They observe their culture, that is one thing that I observed and why would you be fooled to despise your culture when they are respecting their heritage," said President Mnangagwa.Addressing the same gathering, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Zimbabweans should gear up for the forthcoming harmonised elections."This election is coming. It is not reversible. We ought to hold these elections in a peaceful environment. This is our country. We do not know of any other country other than Zimbabwe. Elections come and go but our relations will remain so we do not want political violence," said VP Chiwenga."My message is I will vote for President Mnangagwa. Who are you going to vote for? We should vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF MPs and councillors. Here in Mudzi you should vote for Jonathan Samkange as our Member of Parliament in Mudzi South."Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration for Mashonaland East province Felix Mhona assured President Mnangagwa of a landslide election victory.He thanked President Mnangagwa for providing Zanu-PF National Assembly candidates with vehicles to enhance mobility during campaigns."Every candidate has now taken delivery of his vehicle. We want to thank you for this kind gesture. I want to assure you that we are working well with losing candidates in the just ended primary elections," said Mhona who is also Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.Zanu-PF candidates for the National Assembly also had an opportunity to convey their gratitude for the vehicles that they got recently from the party.Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters drawn from districts from both Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces thronged Rwenya Business Centre to witness the commissioning of Rwenya bridge which is set to bring huge relief to villagers.The event was also attended by the ruling party National Chairman, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, National Political Commissar Mike Bimha, Central Committee members and provincial members.