Zimbabwe eyes Egyptian medicine

Zimbabwe has taken steps to formalise acquisition of cheaper medicines from Egypt after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Harare Friday between the two African countries' medicines regulators paved way for beneficial drug trade and mutual exchange of ideas in the pharmaceutical field.The MoU signing was done by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the Egypt Drug Authority (EDA).It was attended by some government officials from the Finance and Health ministries, MCAZ managers and captains of industry.Officiating at the event, Vice President and substantive Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said the MoU was to "facilitate cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the areas of drug regulation, quality control, and pharmacovigilance".MCAZ Director-General Richard Rukwata and Dr Radwa A. Elmoneer, Egypt Drug Authority (EDA) Head of Central Administration of Pharmaceutical Policies and Market Access, appended signatures to the MoU while Chiwenga and an Egyptian delegation oversaw the process."This partnership will not only enhance the safety and efficacy of medicines in both countries but also promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry and create opportunities for investment and trade," Chiwenga said.He added, "I am pleased with this partnership as it will bring immense benefits to our country."My ministry believes that this partnership will provide us with an opportunity to learn from Egypt's experience in medicine manufacturing, drug regulation, quality control, and pharmacovigilance."The VP said sanctions slapped on the country by the West nearly two decades ago have affected affordable access to critical medicines."We are all aware that Zimbabwe has been facing challenges in accessing affordable medicines due to illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West," Chiwenga said."I am gratified that this partnership presents an opportunity for us to access affordable medicines from Egypt while also creating opportunities for our local pharmaceutical companies to export their products to Egypt."During the height of the Covid-19 menace in the country, President Emmerson Mnangagwa adamantly chose to purchase Chinese vaccines.While the country continues to receive aid from the West, Zimbabwe's leaders refocused trade towards the East following a bitter fallout with the former at the turn of the century.