Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT and the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) have been dragged to court for discriminating against students in private schools in the payment of examination fees for Grade Seven, Ordinary and Advanced Level studies.

In an application filed at Masvingo High Court on April 28, a parent, Susan Chikwanda of Jerera in Masvingo province, said government was in breach of the right to education as enshrined in the Constitution.

In a circular dated January 31 2023, Zimsec announced that government would be subsidising the 2023 Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examination fees for candidates only in public schools, local authority schools and mission schools.

Chikwanda is represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer Paida Saurombe.

"She argued that her two children both come from the same home and are financed from the same less-privileged and economically-weak pocket.

"Besides that one of them is learning at a government-run school and the other one at a private college, there is nothing else that differentiates their economic and social status and they both eat from the same plate and are clothed for school from the same source," ZLHR said in a statement.

It adds: "... government has not provided the rationale behind this differentiation and concluded that the differentiation amounts to unfair discrimination on perceived class and also on economic or social status, hence it is discrimination based on class because Zimsec has classified candidates into two categories that are based on the type of school that a candidate attends and will write examinations from."

Source - Newsday
More on: #Parent, #Zimsec, #Court

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

18 mins ago | 5 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

48 mins ago | 89 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

1 hr ago | 56 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

1 hr ago | 120 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

1 hr ago | 59 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's administration panicking

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Cowboy country

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Egyptian medicine

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Heath Streak gravely ill

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe elections set for August

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa grants non-violent prisoners amnesty

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

$14 billion gold digital tokens bought so far in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

List of duty-free goods released

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Demanding school fees in USD only illegal, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Trouble at 49 on Cork as Harare City investigates

9 hrs ago | 1022 Views

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

Konrad Adenauer Foundation set to launch a climate change book

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zera slashes gas price by 14,9%

23 hrs ago | 809 Views

Bata stadium 'banned'

23 hrs ago | 975 Views

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

12 May 2023 at 14:56hrs | 882 Views

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

12 May 2023 at 11:17hrs | 209 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

12 May 2023 at 11:10hrs | 712 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 938 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 705 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 623 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 515 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

12 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 978 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 337 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 1260 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1988 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 669 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1016 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days