Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO vehicles belonging to the Beitbridge Zanu-PF Youth political commissar Lawrence Mbanje were last night torched at his home in Dulibadzimu in a case suspected intra-party violence.

This comes hardly a few days after he posted videos in which he attacked fellow Zanu-PF members for what is believed to be plans to hold unsanctioned re-runs of primary election in which one faction lost.

Beitbridge Municipality Fire Brigade and neighbours helped extinguish the burning two vehicles, all Mercedes Benz make.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Youth, #Car

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

55 mins ago | 102 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

58 mins ago | 60 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

59 mins ago | 22 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

1 hr ago | 58 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

1 hr ago | 136 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

1 hr ago | 61 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's administration panicking

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Cowboy country

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Egyptian medicine

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Heath Streak gravely ill

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe elections set for August

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa grants non-violent prisoners amnesty

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

$14 billion gold digital tokens bought so far in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

List of duty-free goods released

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Demanding school fees in USD only illegal, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Trouble at 49 on Cork as Harare City investigates

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

Konrad Adenauer Foundation set to launch a climate change book

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zera slashes gas price by 14,9%

23 hrs ago | 810 Views

Bata stadium 'banned'

23 hrs ago | 975 Views

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

12 May 2023 at 14:56hrs | 882 Views

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

12 May 2023 at 11:17hrs | 209 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

12 May 2023 at 11:10hrs | 713 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 939 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 706 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 623 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 515 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

12 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 978 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 337 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 1260 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1988 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 669 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1016 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days