Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO vehicles belonging to the Beitbridge Zanu-PF Youth political commissar Lawrence Mbanje were last night torched at his home in Dulibadzimu in a case suspected intra-party violence.This comes hardly a few days after he posted videos in which he attacked fellow Zanu-PF members for what is believed to be plans to hold unsanctioned re-runs of primary election in which one faction lost.Beitbridge Municipality Fire Brigade and neighbours helped extinguish the burning two vehicles, all Mercedes Benz make.