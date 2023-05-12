News / Local
Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO vehicles belonging to the Beitbridge Zanu-PF Youth political commissar Lawrence Mbanje were last night torched at his home in Dulibadzimu in a case suspected intra-party violence.
This comes hardly a few days after he posted videos in which he attacked fellow Zanu-PF members for what is believed to be plans to hold unsanctioned re-runs of primary election in which one faction lost.
Beitbridge Municipality Fire Brigade and neighbours helped extinguish the burning two vehicles, all Mercedes Benz make.
Beitbridge Municipality Fire Brigade and neighbours helped extinguish the burning two vehicles, all Mercedes Benz make.
Source - Newsday