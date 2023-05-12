Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Gutu have arrested four members of a Zanu-PF gang notorious for terrorising people in the district. Two of the members were arrested for allegedly obstructing the course of justice after they fought cops trying to apprehend the other two members.

The remaining two were arrested for alleged assault.

Josephat Sarukore, a land baron who sells residential stands at Gracelands in Mpandawana Growth Point donated to him by the party for free, and Joseph Mudziwepasi were arrested on Monday. They have since been remanded in custody to May 16 2023, by Gutu Magistrate Mandlekosi Ndhlovu after they appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said he could not comment on the matter since the case is now before the courts.

Human rights lawyer Martin Mureri described the gang as notorious and unrepentant.

The Mirror is reliably informed that Sarukore, a Zanu-PF Gutu DCC chairman and the most feared political activist in the district and Mudziwepasi had running battles with Police at Gracelands suburb on Monday. The two pulled Sylvester Mashamba and Jonathan Mugutso out of the Police vehicle after they had been arrested on charges of assault. Several times, Police would again take the suspects into the car, but Sarukore and Mudziwepasi would pull them out again.

The four were eventually arrested after Police decided to apprehend Sarukore, who is widely regarded as the terror leader. Police detained the four in custody overnight and brought them to court on Tuesday. Mashamba and Mugutso were released, while Sarukore and Mudziwepasi were remanded in custody.

Mashamba and Mugutso were arrested for allegedly assaulting builders constructing houses in the Gracelands suburb. Anyone contracted to build a house at Sarukore's housing scheme is required to always wear Zanu-PF regalia. Any violation of that rule results in the contractor being chucked out or the stand being withdrawn from the buyer. All builders are required to pay US$200 to Sarukore to be allowed to build houses in Gracelands.

Sarukore, his brothers, and Mudziwepasi have been accused of unleashing violence in Gutu Growth Point. However, the public has always complained that gang is above the law as they are never arrested by Police.

In 2021 they were linked to violence that led to the death of Nyasha Zhambe, but Police have still not arrested them.

Meanwhile, Josephat Sarukore and his brother Tawanda have been issued with a warrant of arrest after they failed to appear in court on Monday over another case of alleged violence. The two are accused of assaulting Tinotenda and Jervas Makumbe who are opposition CCC members.

The two, together with Mashamba, Mugutso, Tawanda and Samson Sarukore, were fingered as the Zanu-PF terror squad who assaulted CCC supporters including, Tinotenda and Jervas Makumbe, whom they left for dead.

Human rights lawyer Martin Mureri described the group as unrepentant as they are accused of assaulting police officers on a day they were supposed to prove their remorse on another assault case.

"The gang is unrepentant, and it is above the law. Police seem to be afraid of the gang, and it respects no one. It unleashes violence against CCC members, and now it is fighting the Police," said Mureri.

Source - The Mirror
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Terror, #Squad

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

44 mins ago | 75 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

48 mins ago | 20 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

56 mins ago | 54 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

58 mins ago | 116 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

1 hr ago | 58 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's administration panicking

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cowboy country

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Egyptian medicine

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Heath Streak gravely ill

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe elections set for August

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa grants non-violent prisoners amnesty

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

$14 billion gold digital tokens bought so far in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

List of duty-free goods released

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Demanding school fees in USD only illegal, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Trouble at 49 on Cork as Harare City investigates

9 hrs ago | 1018 Views

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

Konrad Adenauer Foundation set to launch a climate change book

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zera slashes gas price by 14,9%

22 hrs ago | 808 Views

Bata stadium 'banned'

23 hrs ago | 975 Views

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

12 May 2023 at 14:56hrs | 881 Views

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

12 May 2023 at 11:17hrs | 209 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

12 May 2023 at 11:10hrs | 711 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 938 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 705 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 623 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 515 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

12 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 978 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 337 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 1260 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1988 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 669 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1016 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days