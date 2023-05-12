Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The ruling party Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has embarked on a healing process in the province to try and unite party supporters who were torn apart by the chaotic primary elections held last month.

Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe said the exercise, which will be done at district level, seeks to make sure that all party supporters rally behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party despite losing or winning of their preferred candidates during the primary elections.

"We are starting party district rallies with Chivi district. We call all our members to attend these rallies as scheduled," said Chiwewe.

Chiwewe said the primary elections were done and dusted so it was prudent for party supporters to make sure that they leave past differences behind and look at the bigger picture.

"Primary elections are now behind us and every Zanu-PF member is now campaigning for the party to win without compromise," said Chiwewe.

He went on to say on May 13, they will be in Masvingo district followed by Gutu on the 15th, Bikita and Zaka districts follow on 16 and 17 respectively. Chiredzi and Mwenezi will be covered on 18 and 19 respectively.

Though Chiwewe said there were no contentious areas where there are serious contestations, the party's Provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa told the last PCC meeting that some party members were mooting a bhora musango, a situation which needed urgent action.

There are constituencies like Gutu East where the winner George Vhengere was disqualified and replaced by Benjamin Ganyiwa who had come second.

Gutu East people recently petitioned party authorities over the issue and are threatening not to vote for Ganyiwa whom they say was imposed on them.

Another issue is in Zaka on women's quota where Aleta Makomeke was declared winner by the politburo ahead of Confidence Mukau who was even missing on the list of candidates released by the commissariat department.

However, after some weeks it was then alleged that Mukau was the winner and the DCC went on to declare her as the winner contrary to what was released by the politburo.

The same situation is haunting people in Zaka as they still don't know who the party's representative is between the two.

Source - TellZim News

