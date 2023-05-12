Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A man from Chegutu is seeking urgent help to cure his non-functioning manhood, which he claims was locked by his ex-wife. According to the H Metro publication, Elias Mandaza Kassam hasn't seen his ex-wife, Priscilla Tonde, in three months after she left him for an elderly man.

Elias believes that his ex-wife cursed him, which resulted in his manhood losing its functionality. "I am looking for someone who can help cure this problem. I suspect she locked me," he said. He also claimed that Priscilla left him for a 74-year-old man while she was pregnant.

On the other hand, Priscilla denies that she was ever married to Elias, and she doesn't have a child with him. "Maybe it's a mistake, look for the right person," she said. She also denied locking Elias's manhood, saying that their relationship ended and went to the police.

While this may seem bizarre, it's essential to remember that seeking medical help is crucial for any health issue. The manhood is a sensitive part of the body, and it's essential to handle any issues with care and sensitivity.

It's not uncommon for people to experience medical issues with their manhood, and seeking medical help is the best solution. There are several medical treatments available to help with non-functioning manhood, and it's essential to speak with a healthcare professional to explore the available options.

It's also important to remember that blaming others for medical issues may not be the best approach. In this case, Elias blames his ex-wife for locking his manhood, but there could be underlying medical conditions that require attention. It's essential to take responsibility for one's health and seek medical help when necessary.

Overall, this situation highlights the importance of seeking medical help for any health issue, regardless of how embarrassing or uncomfortable it may be. It's also crucial to approach medical issues with sensitivity and care, and not to blame others for personal health issues.

Source - online
More on: #Blame, #Manhood, #Wife

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

32 mins ago | 51 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

35 mins ago | 35 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

44 mins ago | 50 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

46 mins ago | 98 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

52 mins ago | 147 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

52 mins ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

53 mins ago | 31 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's administration panicking

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Cowboy country

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Egyptian medicine

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Heath Streak gravely ill

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe elections set for August

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa grants non-violent prisoners amnesty

1 hr ago | 20 Views

$14 billion gold digital tokens bought so far in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 15 Views

List of duty-free goods released

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Demanding school fees in USD only illegal, says Govt

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Trouble at 49 on Cork as Harare City investigates

9 hrs ago | 1003 Views

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

Konrad Adenauer Foundation set to launch a climate change book

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zera slashes gas price by 14,9%

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

Bata stadium 'banned'

22 hrs ago | 975 Views

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

12 May 2023 at 14:56hrs | 878 Views

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

12 May 2023 at 11:17hrs | 209 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

12 May 2023 at 11:10hrs | 710 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 938 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 705 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 622 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 515 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

12 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 978 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 337 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 1260 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1986 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 669 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1016 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days