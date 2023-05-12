Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A man from Chegutu is seeking urgent help to cure his non-functioning manhood, which he claims was locked by his ex-wife. According to the H Metro publication, Elias Mandaza Kassam hasn't seen his ex-wife, Priscilla Tonde, in three months after she left him for an elderly man.Elias believes that his ex-wife cursed him, which resulted in his manhood losing its functionality. "I am looking for someone who can help cure this problem. I suspect she locked me," he said. He also claimed that Priscilla left him for a 74-year-old man while she was pregnant.On the other hand, Priscilla denies that she was ever married to Elias, and she doesn't have a child with him. "Maybe it's a mistake, look for the right person," she said. She also denied locking Elias's manhood, saying that their relationship ended and went to the police.While this may seem bizarre, it's essential to remember that seeking medical help is crucial for any health issue. The manhood is a sensitive part of the body, and it's essential to handle any issues with care and sensitivity.It's not uncommon for people to experience medical issues with their manhood, and seeking medical help is the best solution. There are several medical treatments available to help with non-functioning manhood, and it's essential to speak with a healthcare professional to explore the available options.It's also important to remember that blaming others for medical issues may not be the best approach. In this case, Elias blames his ex-wife for locking his manhood, but there could be underlying medical conditions that require attention. It's essential to take responsibility for one's health and seek medical help when necessary.Overall, this situation highlights the importance of seeking medical help for any health issue, regardless of how embarrassing or uncomfortable it may be. It's also crucial to approach medical issues with sensitivity and care, and not to blame others for personal health issues.