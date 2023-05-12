News / Local
Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's top communications aide has come under fire after posting a seemingly innocuous tweet announcing procurement of a new presidential podium.
Chief director responsible for Strategic Communications (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Anyway Mutambudzi, who has recently taken a new hobby posting on Twitter including his selfies, elicited widespread criticism after announcing Mnangagwa was issued a swanky new presidential podium to use during speeches.
"We promised to improve the Presidential podium," Mutambudzi posted.
The post was not taken lightly by Zimbabwean twimbos who felt government was misdirecting its priorities.
A social media user, Patricia Chinyoka @chinyokaP reacted, "So what? Is that putting food on our tables? Is it creating employment? Ndochii ichochi? Cry my Zimbabwe! Izvi zvakaoma kuita rulership izere ma #dofo (idiot)."
Mutambudzi responded, "So if you smarter do the needful and we meet you in the elections. Maybe people can then tell us kuti dofo chairo ndiyani."
Another user wrote, "2023 we need new leaders! Ko president wacho?"
"The improvement of the podium is on point. Now, can you please improve our livelihoods? Is that not what you also promised?," wrote a Twitter user.
Dr. Tatenda Zinyemba @policy_tatenda posted, "…and not the economy, yoh..we've been waiting for decades now.
In response Mutambudzi said, "Despite the hardships given where we coming from, don't you see that the economy is recovering and growing?"
Will.iam Moyo @will_moyo posted, "Ndiyo brick by brick yacho Doc. Soon munenge machinjwa (you will be replaced)."
Source - NewZimbabwe