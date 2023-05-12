SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

News / Local

by Staff reporter

South Africa has refused to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the United States over an alleged sale of arms to Russia - which hasn't been proven by evidence - without putting Washington's hawkish ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety firmly in his place.International Relations and Cooperation public diplomacy head Clayson Monyela (pictured) says while it's time to move on, it should be made clear beyond reasonable doubt that Brigety "apologised unreservedly" in a meeting with International Relations and Cooperation minister Naledi Pandor for his actions which crossed the line in a recorded meeting and that should now be considered a matter of public record.Monyela said:"So, let's fill in some gaps & close this matter.@USAmbRSA & us are keen to move on. The relations between our two countries are strategic and far too important."1. In our meeting we reminded Ambassador Brigety that government's National Conventional Arms Control Committee is on record saying they've not approved any sale of arms to Russia, related to the period or incident in question. Therefore, any assertion that 'South Africa (Government) sold arms or is arming Russia' is factually incorrect."2. We invited him to produce any evidence that he relied on for the public pronouncements. None has been submitted yet. The inquiry will be another platform to receive such. Established diplomatic protocols and channels were not observed."3. Having raised all these and other matters, @USAmbRSA apologised unreservedly. In his tweet, he used language that appears to have left some wondering about the 'apology'. I have informed his office (diplomatic courtesy) that I'd tweet & tag him (as confirmation).@USAmbRSA's apology is on record and NOT in dispute."5. We reaffirmed the commitment to continue working to enhance the existing cordial, strong and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries."