Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

by Paul Ndou

Impact on Informal Traders

Way Forward

The long-delayed construction of the Egodini Mall in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, is having a negative impact on the city's economy.The project, which was originally scheduled to have completed the first phase by November 2019, has been plagued by delays and cost overruns. As a result, the mall has yet to open, and the city is losing out on potential investment and revenue.In addition, the delays have inconvenienced residents and businesses in the area. The old bus terminal, which was demolished to make way for the mall, has been closed for several years, and there is no clear timeline for when it will be replaced.As a result, the city center is congested and traffic is chaotic. Businesses in the area are struggling, and some have even been forced to close.The delays at Egodini are a major setback for Bulawayo. The city is in desperate need of investment and economic development, and the mall was supposed to be a major catalyst for growth.However, the delays have shattered those hopes. The city is now facing a bleak economic future, and it is unclear when the situation will improve.The delays at Egodini have also had a negative impact on informal traders who were removed from the area in anticipation of the new mall's construction.These traders were promised that they would be given space in the new mall, but this has not yet happened. As a result, they have been forced to operate in the streets, where they are exposed to the elements and harassment from law enforcement.The situation is particularly difficult for women and children who make up a large percentage of informal traders.The delays at Egodini have made it even harder for these traders to make a living. They are calling on the government to find a solution to their plight.The government needs to take action to address the problems caused by the delays at Egodini. The mall needs to be completed as soon as possible, and the informal traders need to be given a fair deal.The government also needs to develop a plan for the city center that will address the congestion and traffic problems. This plan should include a new bus terminal and other infrastructure improvements.The future of Bulawayo depends on the government's ability to address these challenges. The city has a lot to offer, but it needs to be able to attract investment and grow its economy. The delays at Egodini are a major obstacle to this goal.