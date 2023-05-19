Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court tosses Chiwenga ex-wife's appeal in marriage perjury conviction

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The High Court has dismissed Marry Mubaiwa's appeal against both conviction and sentence in a case she was convicted for illegally attempting to upgrade her marriage with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, now ex-husband.

Mubaiwa was convicted in April last year after a full trial during which she denied the allegations.

She escaped jail after being ordered to pay ZW$60,000 fine.

Aggrieved, she filed an appeal through the High Court but the challenge has been thrown out for lack of merit.

"The defence outline was in the form of a concession and avoidance," read the ruling by High Court judges of appeal Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero.

"She did not, in that outline dispute the actual virus, to wit, that she represented that the complainant had agreed to have their marriage solemnised.

"The defence outline was clear that it was their intention from the time roora (bride price) was paid to solemnise the marriage.

"They bought rings for that purpose. Both were excited about the prospect of solemnisation of the marriage.

"She also did not dispute in the defence outline that she told Justice Chiweshe that the marriage would be solemnised at their house and confirmed the venue to Walter Chikwanha, the secretary of the Judicial Service Commission.

"Her defence did not put in issue the absence of consent which she now argues on appeal. Her failure to give evidence had the consequence that she did not refute the state evidence."

Mubaiwa avoided jail when she was handed a wholly-suspended 12-month sentence after being convicted of misrepresentation.

The magistrate also ordered her to pay a fine of ZW$60,000 within six months.

Her defence lawyers said trial was a sham.

Handing down the sentence, Ncube said: "The accused is not in good health as she is always seen with an aide. She is a first offender and will not cause harm to society.

"She deserves a second chance. Community service for her won't work because of her health."

Mubaiwa was accused of approaching a judge and then a magistrate to solemnise her marriage during a small ceremony at the family home in Borrowdale in April 2019.

When magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, now a High Court judge, went to the house, he was denied entry by security.

Mubaiwa insisted that there was an agreement with Chiwenga to upgrade their customary union to a civil marriage.

The former model faces further charges of money laundering, assault, fraud and the attempted murder of her ex-husband in a South African hospital in 2019. She denies the allegations.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe economy has dollarised'

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

4 dead, 7 injured after Granvia overturns

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bosso draws AGAIN

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo streets erupt as cheating hubby faces wife's wrath in public confrontation

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Gwanda Magistrate recuses self from Thompson case

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

The stakes will be high in Zimbabwe's elections

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Zimbabwe must announce election results in real time'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo receives machine to clear sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC claims Matebeleland North youth are heading call to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe to install weighbridges on major highways

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Several activities lined up for Bulawayo Day

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF councillor fights drugs

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Wife scalds hubby's girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs evict CCC tenants from Gutu shops

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF bans WhatsApp groups

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

'If Auxillia Mnangagwa does not want you at her events, then don't go'

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist names Zimbabwe 'Most Miserable Country' in the world

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga promised swimming pools, but Mbare residents swim in sewage

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt withholds nurses' key documents

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sadc pilots regional visa

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Amnesty beneficiary steals hat on way out of prison

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Unicef praises Zimbabwe child protection laws

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Why Zimbabwe elections must be held between August 20 and 26

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe museums struggling to attract visitors

4 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimra disowns recruitment notice

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

Lupane villagers set up community parliament

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwanda residents object to sale of recreational facilities

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe teachers cry for Indaba with Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fans cost Bosso

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo's know it all female car enthusiast

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Villagers unmask mysterious life of 'businessman by day, robber by night'

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hwange Unit 7 passes tests, back on grid Monday

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Rtd Brig General's wife kills goat thief

15 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Chamisa unearth 'huge' election rigging scam?

19 May 2023 at 20:46hrs | 3191 Views

Chamisa's MPs wants Zimbabwe to dump the Zimdollar

19 May 2023 at 20:45hrs | 531 Views

Zimbabwe loses 5 lives everyday in traffic accidents

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 210 Views

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 393 Views

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 215 Views

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 604 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1021 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 464 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 159 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

19 May 2023 at 20:42hrs | 410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days