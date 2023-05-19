CCC claims Matebeleland North youth are heading call to register to vote

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Youth Task Force, claims youths in Matebeleland North have headed the call to register to vote under their flagship programme – the Register, Elect and Protect (REAP) initiative.REAP was designed by the CCC Youth Taskforce to mobilise youths to register to vote, make sure they turn up for voting on the election day as well as safe guarding the vote.In an interview with CITE, CCC Youth Taskforce Spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, said the REAP campaign that was driven by youth change champions in the province is yielding positive results for CCC."We have set up teams in every ward that give us data on people who have registered per village and street. The response we have been receiving is overwhelming and by the time we go for elections, we would have a clear understanding of the number of our prospective votes per ward," said Chuma.The spokesperson said the aim of the REAP initiative is "to register big, elect big and protect big.""Our ultimate goal is to take president Nelson Chamisa to the State House without fail. We have been winning elections as opposition before but without taking state power. This time we have a clear plan under our REAP campaign on how to protect our vote," Chuma said.He added CCC has conducted the programme in Umguza, Lupane, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Cross Dete, Hwange, Victoria Falls and Binga, noting that young people have heeded the call for change."Our teams are leaving no stone unturned and no corner unstoned as the struggle for a New Great Zimbabwe gathers momentum. There is so much belief and hope for change in the multi-cultural and multi-ethnic groups of Matebeleland North," Chuma said.Chuma claimed the youths have so much belief and hope in abundance in CCC and its visionary leader, Chamisa."Matebeleland North is rich in mineral wealth and wildlife, yet the province has been reduced to a face of poverty under Zanu-PF's 43 years of misrule. We have been neglected. We are marginalised. We want justice for our relatives killed during Gukurahundi. All these are the issues with citizens of this great province," he said, remarking that "the determination and desire for change by youths in the province is unmatched."