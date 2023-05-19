Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe must announce election results in real time'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Legislators have urged Zimbabwe's administration to use real-time technology techniques of declaring election results in order to avoid late pronouncement of winners.

The demand comes at a critical juncture in the country's political calendar, as general elections are set to take place in August.

Kambuzuma MP, Willias Madzimure, stated in Parliament that Zimbabwe is falling behind in terms of implementing such technology, resulting in citizens having to wait for extended periods of time for election results.

He stated that such revisions should be included in the Electoral Amendment Bill to promote efficiency.

"Looking at our elections in Zimbabwe, at one point, it took a month before results came out.  Zimbabwe is a very small country and with technological advancements these days, news travels fast. Zimbabwe has less than seven million voters but our elections take time," Madzimure said.  

"The Electoral Amendment Bill should address the delaying of results. Results should come out within the same day.  In other countries where we observe elections, you just go online and see the results as they come virtually – because of that, people prepare themselves."

Madzimure observed that election results in Zimbabwe are kept a "secret," yet should be made public within a day.

"(Results) go to the Command Centre and are announced later but with technological advancement, I believe results should be announced in real time as things happen from ward level when the councilor is announced as a winner.  The moment that is announced, automatically people know that the President has how many votes in that ward," said the legislator.  

"When the last result of our councilors in Zimbabwe is announced, the Presidential results will be known.  What prohibits us from knowing the results in real time so that we know who has won as President?  When the Members of Parliament results are announced, the Presidential results would already be known.  Why do we not do that if we want the results to be known?  There should not be excuses like security issues because no-one is above the law."

Madzimure added: "When we go to elections, we are all the same.  The councilors results should be known by people; the Member of Parliament results should be known by people and the Presidential results should be known by people."

Source - cite,org,zw

Must Read

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe economy has dollarised'

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

4 dead, 7 injured after Granvia overturns

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bosso draws AGAIN

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo streets erupt as cheating hubby faces wife's wrath in public confrontation

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Gwanda Magistrate recuses self from Thompson case

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

The stakes will be high in Zimbabwe's elections

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo receives machine to clear sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC claims Matebeleland North youth are heading call to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe to install weighbridges on major highways

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Several activities lined up for Bulawayo Day

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Court tosses Chiwenga ex-wife's appeal in marriage perjury conviction

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF councillor fights drugs

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Wife scalds hubby's girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs evict CCC tenants from Gutu shops

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF bans WhatsApp groups

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

'If Auxillia Mnangagwa does not want you at her events, then don't go'

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist names Zimbabwe 'Most Miserable Country' in the world

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga promised swimming pools, but Mbare residents swim in sewage

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt withholds nurses' key documents

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sadc pilots regional visa

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Amnesty beneficiary steals hat on way out of prison

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Unicef praises Zimbabwe child protection laws

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Why Zimbabwe elections must be held between August 20 and 26

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe museums struggling to attract visitors

4 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimra disowns recruitment notice

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

Lupane villagers set up community parliament

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwanda residents object to sale of recreational facilities

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe teachers cry for Indaba with Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fans cost Bosso

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo's know it all female car enthusiast

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Villagers unmask mysterious life of 'businessman by day, robber by night'

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hwange Unit 7 passes tests, back on grid Monday

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Rtd Brig General's wife kills goat thief

15 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Chamisa unearth 'huge' election rigging scam?

19 May 2023 at 20:46hrs | 3191 Views

Chamisa's MPs wants Zimbabwe to dump the Zimdollar

19 May 2023 at 20:45hrs | 531 Views

Zimbabwe loses 5 lives everyday in traffic accidents

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 210 Views

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 393 Views

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 215 Views

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 604 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1021 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 464 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 159 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

19 May 2023 at 20:42hrs | 410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days