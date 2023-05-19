Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso draws AGAIN

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Chicken Inn Football Club brought Ngezi Platinum Stars FC down to earth by beating them 2 nil, while FC Platinum edged ZPC Kariba 1 nil with Green Fuel beating Black Rhinos by the same score line and Highlanders FC drew one all away to Cranbone Bullets.

These were the results for Match Day 10 this afternoon in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League played in various venues around the country.

In Bulawayo, at Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn scored two first-half goals by Brian Muza and Marvlin Whata condemned Ngezi Platinum FC to a defeat.

At Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, the champions, FC Platinum got back to winning ways, after last week's two-nil loss to Ngezi, in the Platinum derby at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro. FC Platinum edged ZPC Kariba, one nil, through a first-half goal from Walter Musona.

In Harare, two penalties in the second half for both Cranborne Bullets and Highlanders FC could not separate the teams and the match ended in a draw at the National Sports Stadium. The match was broadcast live on ZTN Prime DSTV channel 294.

In the first, Bosso defender Mbongeni Ndlovu handled the ball inside the box and a penalty was awarded to Cranborne. Tapiwa Charakupa stepped up and sent Bosso skipper and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda the wrong way.

Some 10 minutes later, Highlanders FC were awarded a penalty after a Cranborne Bullets player handled inside the box. Captain Ariel Sibanda stepped up and scored. This was Amahlolanyama's second draw in a row in as many weeks after last week's nil all stalemate against Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

At Gibbo Stadium in Triangle, Green Fuel beat Black Rhinos FC one nil.

Tomorrow action swings to the National Sports Stadium as Dynamos FC face Manica Diamonds that has inform striker and top goal scorer Fortune Binzi. The Gem Boys' striker has 8 goals. The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime DSTV channel 294 at 3PM

The match between Sheasham FC and Caps United is supposed to be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane. This was after the Premier Soccer League ordered Sheasham not to use Bata Stadium, its home ground until renovations are completed.

Only one game was played at the stadium that is in the Gweru, as Sheasham hosted Highlanders in a match that ended as a nil-all draw.

Now, Sheasham FC are in doubt to fulfil their fixture against Kepe Kepe, after writing to the PSL asking for the match's postponement declaring incapacitation to travel to Zvishavane.

Wrapping up Sunday's matches will be Hwange FC taking on Triangle FC at the Colliery Stadium.

On Monday, Simba Bhora host Bulawayo Chiefs FC at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The big match will be on Thursday as Zimbabwe football giants clash when Highlanders FC host Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime channel 294 on DSTV at 3PM.

On the same day, Herentals College FC taking on Hwange FC at the National Sports Stadium.

Source - The Chronicle

