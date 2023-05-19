4 dead, 7 injured after Granvia overturns

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Four people died on the spot after a Toyota Granvia carrying 11 passengers veered off the road and overturned along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road.The fatal accident happened on Friday along the 234km according to the Police Twitter page.The dead and the injured were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which a Toyota Granvia which was carrying eleven passengers veered off the road to the left, overturned once and landed on its wheels at the 234 km peg along Masvingo -Beitbridge Road on 19/05/23," posted the Police."Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital."Meanwhile, in Marondera Police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which one passenger died on the spot while two others were injured when a Toyota Townace overturned twice before landing on its right side at the 78 km peg along Harare-Mutare road on Friday."The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital," Police said.