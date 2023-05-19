Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Mthwakazi Republic Party says it will push for the enactment of an Act of Parliament towards the full implementation of devolution.This was said by MRP representative Leonard Dube, during the Nkayi Community Parliament Platform last week.The debate focused on the topic: The 2023 election has come, what are the promises from political parties to the Nkayi community?"Our manifesto will focus on the promise that if elected, we will fight for devolution of power through an Act of parliament because it is currently there in the constitution, but is not being implemented," Dube said.Among the invited guests were Zapu representative Bernard Magugu, Freedom Alliance deputy president, Presia Ngulube and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) representative Felix Magalela Sibanda.Dube said MRP devolution was the only solution to underdevelopment in the region.