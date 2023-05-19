News / Local
Coltart nominated for a European award
Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart has been nominated for the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe's (CCBE) 2023 Human Rights Award.
He was nominated by the Law Society of Ireland and the Bar of Ireland.
He has represented numerous journalists, trade unionists, students and activists who have been arrested and prosecuted for their work or while exercising their constitutional rights.
