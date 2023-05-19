Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The only real surprise about Manchester City's march to a fifth Premier League crown in six seasons is that a callow Arsenal side managed to keep Pep Guardiola's serial winners honest for such a long time.

Even until a few weeks ago the outcome of the title race looked, on paper at least, too close to call.

The reality, however, is that once City engaged top gear, ironically about the same time they were charged with around 100 historical breaches of Premier League financial rules, the outcome has never really been in doubt.

Since that day in February when City's critics licked their lips at the prospect of the club bank-rolled by Sheikh Mansour's getting its comeuppance, they are unbeaten in all competitions.

They have amassed 40 points from the last 42 on offer in the Premier League, scoring 39 goals and conceding 10 and registering 3-1 and 4-1 victories over Arsenal.

They also sauntered into the FA Cup final and reached the Champions League final with crushing victories over Europe's old masters Bayern Munich and Real Madrid en route and are closing on a repeat of the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999.

Arsenal led the table for large swathes of the season as a first title since 2004 looked possible, but ultimately buckled under the pressure of a relentless City.

"Manchester City are a team that have had the capacity to win by 10 points but they haven't done that this season because of what we have done," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of his side's brave attempt to stop City winning three titles in a row.

Arteta, like every other manager in the world, may cast an envious eye to the resources available to Guardiola.

The fact City can blow most of their rivals out of the water when it comes to spending power is obvious and the debate over what some label 'financial doping' will continue as City's lawyers go to battle in court.

But spending big does not always equate to success on the field, as a glance at Chelsea this season proves.

There is a method in identifying and buying components for a football machine that equipped just as much for rainy nights in Yorkshire as under the dazzling lights of Europe's big arenas.

A special coach to man the controls is also essential and in the uber-perfectionist Guardiola, City have arguably the best football mastermind in the business.

It still feels almost unfair that a team that won the 2021-22 title without even employing an out-and-out striker, then added Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland's unquenchable thirst for goals to the already rich mixture.

Not only that but they also welcomed in Julian Alvarez, Argentina's World Cup winning forward, to act as his deputy.

Yet in terms of the numbers of new arrivals, City are way down the list this season and Guardiola has used only 23 players in the league, the lowest of the 20 clubs this campaign.

Guardiola takes great pride in improving his players and it is no surprise that Jack Grealish, who took a while to learn the City way, has now nudged ahead of England colleague Phil Foden -- a player who would waltz in to most other first teams.

Holding midfielder Rodri's fourth season at City has arguably been his best, John Stones has cemented himself next to Ruben Dias in the heart of City's defence while Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva remain two of Guardiola's key lieutenants.

Haaland may have grabbed the headlines but Kevin de Bruyne remains the conductor in City's creative department, once again leading the goal assists table.

The galling thing for the clubs hoping to close the gap and knock City off their perch next season is that they will apply the same meticulous formula to their summer planning and no doubt come back even better next season.

Source - iol

Must Read

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe economy has dollarised'

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

4 dead, 7 injured after Granvia overturns

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bosso draws AGAIN

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo streets erupt as cheating hubby faces wife's wrath in public confrontation

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Gwanda Magistrate recuses self from Thompson case

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

The stakes will be high in Zimbabwe's elections

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Zimbabwe must announce election results in real time'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo receives machine to clear sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC claims Matebeleland North youth are heading call to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe to install weighbridges on major highways

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Several activities lined up for Bulawayo Day

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Court tosses Chiwenga ex-wife's appeal in marriage perjury conviction

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF councillor fights drugs

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Wife scalds hubby's girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs evict CCC tenants from Gutu shops

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF bans WhatsApp groups

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

'If Auxillia Mnangagwa does not want you at her events, then don't go'

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Anti-Zimbabwe economist names Zimbabwe 'Most Miserable Country' in the world

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga promised swimming pools, but Mbare residents swim in sewage

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt withholds nurses' key documents

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sadc pilots regional visa

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Amnesty beneficiary steals hat on way out of prison

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Unicef praises Zimbabwe child protection laws

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Why Zimbabwe elections must be held between August 20 and 26

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe museums struggling to attract visitors

4 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimra disowns recruitment notice

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

Lupane villagers set up community parliament

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Gwanda residents object to sale of recreational facilities

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe teachers cry for Indaba with Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fans cost Bosso

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo's know it all female car enthusiast

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Villagers unmask mysterious life of 'businessman by day, robber by night'

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hwange Unit 7 passes tests, back on grid Monday

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Rtd Brig General's wife kills goat thief

15 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Chamisa unearth 'huge' election rigging scam?

19 May 2023 at 20:46hrs | 3191 Views

Chamisa's MPs wants Zimbabwe to dump the Zimdollar

19 May 2023 at 20:45hrs | 531 Views

Zimbabwe loses 5 lives everyday in traffic accidents

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 210 Views

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 393 Views

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

19 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 215 Views

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 604 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1021 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 464 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

19 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 159 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

19 May 2023 at 20:42hrs | 410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days