Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

by Staff reporter

Thousands of youths have gathered at Kutama, Zvimba district for the Mashonaland West provincial youth inter-district meeting amid pledges for unwavering commitment to fight drug and substance abuse.The youths also pledged their total commitment to mobilise and galvernise the party for a resounding victory in the upcoming general elections.Youths have gathered at Kutama, Zvimba district for the Mashonaland West provincial youth inter-district meeting.The youths received information on the procedures for venturing into mining.Mashonaland West provincial youth chairman Cde Tapiwa Masenda said Zanu-PF was geared for the upcoming general elections.Provincial chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said Government continues to show it's commitment to youth empowerment with 24 youths being given permits for 10ha plots to venture into commercial farming.The meeting is being headlined by National Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire, Politburo and Central Committee members in the province and the national youth executive members.Young artists, including Ndunge Yut and Pummacol among others entertained the crowd.