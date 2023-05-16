Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has warned the public of individuals masquerading as army officers who are fleecing prospective army recruits on the false promise of securing jobs for them.

In a statement, ZNA director of public relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said there was a rise in the number of cases involving bogus recruitment agents defrauding people intending to join the military.

"This continued increase in the number of fraud cases involving bogus recruiting agents impersonating recruiting officers has resulted in unsuspecting citizens losing their money," he said.

"The ZNA is worried that the rise in these cases is happening at a time when the organisation has been issuing several warnings and notices in both the print and electronic media, warning members of the public to guard against the practice.

"During every recruitment exercise, the ZNA has issued several warnings to members of the public to be on the lookout for bogus recruiting agents, who are prowling the streets, duping potential recruits of their hard-earned money on the pretext of facilitating their recruitment into the ZNA."

Col Makotore added that the bogus agents were also using social media platforms to lure their victims.

He said in the most recent case, a prospective general duty recruit Workington Gurwe (19), of Nkosana, Victoria Falls, was allegedly duped of US$140 by Goodluck Chimuntu on May 18.

Chimuntu allegedly lured Gurwe to join his WhatsApp group called "ZNA Recruitment 2023", before inviting him to send a message to his inbox.

He then asked for US$140 as a facilitation fee for recruitment into the ZNA.

"Gurwe's father then sent US$140 to Chimuntu through a money transfer agent.

"After sending the money, they made phone calls, following up on the agreed deal but Chimuntu was no longer responding.

"It was at that point that they realised they had been scammed by the conman," he said.

Col Makotore said the army does not use the social media for recruitment.

The army, he added, only uses mainstream media to communicate vacancies within its ranks.

"Furthermore, the ZNA does not ask for any form of payment for one to join the organisation.

Separately, the ZNA has also warned the public about illegal wearing of military uniforms. Col Makotore said the Defence Act states that civilians are not allowed to wear military camouflage or any of its replicas.

"No one is allowed to put on any military regalia without authority.

"It is against this background that members of the public are advised to report anyone found to be wearing or in possession of camouflage material in their homes.

"It is also an offence to be found hanging on the washing line any military regalia or clothing resembling such."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days